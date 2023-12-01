Where to Stay and Dine for the Holidays in NYC's Meatpacking District
As the holiday season approaches, experience the magic of NYC without the crowds in Midtown and explore the charming and luxuriously chic Meatpacking District. Begin your stay at the iconic Gansevoort Hotel. Nestled at the corner of Ninth Avenue and 13th Street, this legendary 186-room hotel has been a beloved fixture in the city since 2004, offering an unparalleled blend of luxury, style, and urban charm.
Upon stepping into Gansevoort Meatpacking, you'll instantly be enveloped in an atmosphere that's as inviting as it is invigorating. This isn't just a hotel; it's an experience that sets the stage for an unforgettable stay in the heart of the city that never sleeps.
One of the hotel's standout features is its year-round rooftop bar and restaurant, a true gem high above Manhattan's bustling streets. From this vantage point, you can savor not only a panoramic view of the city but also a captivating ambiance that's perfect for unwinding with friends or enjoying a romantic evening under the stars.
The pièce de résistance of the rooftop is undoubtedly the 45-foot heated outdoor pool, a rare oasis in the heart of the city. Whether you're taking a refreshing dip in the summer sun or enjoying the crisp air of autumn, the pool deck offers a coveted sanctuary with the magnificent Manhattan skyline as your backdrop.
What sets Gansevoort Meatpacking apart is its location, nestled in the vibrant Meatpacking District. Once an industrial hub, this district has evolved into a cultural epicenter, drawing fashion enthusiasts, artists, food connoisseurs, and design aficionados alike. The hotel is conveniently located near the Hudson River, the High Line, Little Island, premium shopping destinations, and renowned dining establishments like Chelsea Market. Culture enthusiasts can explore the nearby Whitney Museum of American Art, adding an extra layer of allure to the neighborhood.
Gansevoort Meatpacking has recently undergone a comprehensive top-to-bottom renovation, touching every floor, accommodation, and public space. This commitment to continuous improvement ensures that every guest experiences the pinnacle of luxury and modernity with luxurious touches and state of the art wellness features such as the lululemon Studio Mirror in every room which includes 23 stylish suites and one Poliform penthouse suite for those who want to splurge.
Now that you've found the perfect place to stay for the holidays, it's time to explore where to dine in this dynamic district.
Experience Saishin: A Culinary Journey on the Gansevoort Rooftop
As you step into Saishin, you'll be greeted by the breathtaking backdrop of the Manhattan skyline. This rooftop gem reimagines traditional Japanese cuisine through a modern lens, blending omakase and Kaiseki traditions with a commitment to mindful sourcing, seasonality, and exceptional quality.
Nestled atop the Gansevoort Hotel Rooftop is Saishin Omakase Restaurant, an extraordinary dining experience that promises to take your taste buds on a captivating journey. The name "Saishin" means "something new" in Japanese, setting the stage for an innovative and immersive culinary adventure.
Saishin encourages communal dining, inviting both groups and individuals to share and savor the artistry of Japanese cuisine. Chef Frankie, a master of his craft, guides each guest through an interactive, personalized experience. Choose from a menu of 12 or 15 piece nigiri omakase to fully immerse yourself in his culinary expertise.
Whether you prefer the intimate ambiance of the indoor space or the open-air terrace with panoramic views, Saishin offers both indoor and outdoor dining options. As you savor each dish, the iconic Empire State Building and the majestic One World Trade Center serve as your backdrop, adding to the enchantment of the evening.
What sets Saishin apart is its unwavering commitment to tradition and innovation. The menu harmoniously blends classic Japanese flavors with innovative twists, each dish a testament to Chef Frankie's dedication to culinary perfection.
Come and experience "something new" in the heart of the Meatpacking District, where tradition meets innovation, and every meal is a work of art.
The Standard Grill Welcomes Back Chef Dan Silverman: A Return to Culinary Excellence
In the heart of the ever-evolving Meatpacking District, where innovation and style converge, The Standard Grill has always held a special place. And now, it's set to embark on a new chapter with the return of the culinary visionary, Executive Chef Dan Silverman.
Chef Dan Silverman's illustrious career has seen him collaborate with some of New York City's greatest restaurateurs, including luminaries like Keith McNally and Stephen Starr. During his tenure, he played pivotal roles in opening, running, and reinvigorating some of the city's most notable dining establishments, such as Minetta Tavern, Pastis, and Balthazar.
For those who fondly remember the culinary delights of The Standard Grill's early years, Chef Silverman's return promises to bring back beloved staples that have become synonymous with the restaurant's legacy. The Million Dollar Roast Chicken, the classic Standard Burger, and the opulent seafood tower, adorned with fresh oysters, clams, a half lobster, and extra flourishes of crudo, will all make a triumphant comeback.
But the excitement doesn't stop there. Chef Silverman is set to debut a host of new dishes that will tantalize the taste buds of both loyal patrons and newcomers alike. Look forward to indulging in the pan-roasted Long Island Duck Breast, served on a bed of Swiss Chard and roasted cherries, or savoring the Calamarata Lobster Pasta, tossed with sweet peas, cherry tomatoes, and garnished with mint. Each dish promises to be a symphony of flavors, a testament to Chef Silverman's culinary prowess.
The Standard Grill invites diners to experience impeccable service and a buzzing atmosphere once more. Whether you come for a boozy brunch, a power lunch, a refined evening, or a debauched late night, the menu celebrates New American cuisine at its most inventive. With a daily raw bar, dry-aged steaks, and the legendary Standard Burger with fries, the "classic New York steakhouse" experience has never been more iconic.
As you explore the Meatpacking District during the holidays, The Standard Grill welcomes you to rediscover the flavors and experiences that have made it an iconic destination. It's a journey of culinary excellence and urban vitality that you won't want to miss.