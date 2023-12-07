Plan Your Winter Escape Out East at the Southampton Inn

The 90 rooms at the Inn are situated in a Tudor style village set in acres of manicured lawns. They are spacious, comfortable and light-filled. Guests can enjoy nestling by the fire in The Library or snuggling under blankets and heat lamps while roasting ‘smores at the fit pit. Delicious farm-to-table cuisine is available for breakfast every day at the Inn’s award-winning restaurant and brunch on the weekends. Dinner is served across the road at the Plaza Cafe and dinner room service is available.