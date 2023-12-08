Island Charm and Adventure: My Enchanting Journey Through Bonaire's Natural Wonders and Culinary Delights

Next, we explored the south side of Bonaire. A striking contract of the island’s landscapes of the north. About 13 percent of the 115-square-mile island, and the bulk of the narrow sea-level southern end, is leased by Cargill for salt production, and made into a giant system of ponds and pools which evaporate seawater to produce salt. As the water progresses through the pools, it changes shades from blue, to light green to pink, and ultimately to crystals of white salt. The salt is collected and stacked into Bonaire's iconic salt pyramids and about 400,000 metric tons of salt is exported all over the world annually. As we drove past the colorful Salt Pans, we got a chance to stop on the right side of the road where there was a pile of huge salt crystals that we got to touch and feel ourselves and had the opportunity to take a souvenir home with us. On the lower southeast end of the island’s beach is where you’ll see kiteboarding.