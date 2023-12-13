Discover the Serene Luxury of Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya: An Adult-Only Paradise

Additionally, Olas, a swim-up bar overlooking the sea, offers tropical hand-blended drinks, crisp margaritas, and cold beers. For a quick pick-me-up, Coffee Republic is available any time of day with coffee drinks, gelato, pastries, and light snacks. Social, the craft mixology lounge, serves as the ideal hotspot for happy hour or enjoying a pre- or post-dinner cocktail. At The Market, guests can fulfill their culinary wishes, from booking a romantic dinner to purchasing an upgraded bottle of wine or attending a chef’s tasting. Lola Beach, at the Beach Club, keeps the party going with a live DJ, serving sophisticated tequila and mezcal cocktails alongside local sea-to-table cuisine with a Latin flair. Lastly, Legends Sports Bar offers a traditional sports bar experience, complete with live games on TV, darts, a hefty drink menu, and favorite bar bites.