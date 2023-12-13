Discover the Serene Luxury of Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya: An Adult-Only Paradise
Nestled along the pristine shores of the Riviera Maya, the Hyatt Zilara emerges as an oasis of tranquility and luxury for adults seeking an exclusive getaway. This region, known for its breathtaking beaches, lush jungles, and vibrant marine life, offers a serene escape from everyday life. Just a scenic drive away from Cancun International Airport, the Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya epitomizes the elegance and tranquility of this unique region. Located ideally for both relaxation and exploration, it serves as a perfect base within easy reach of the area’s most iconic attractions.
The resort boasts 291 elegantly appointed suites, each offering views that whisper tranquility – be it the lush gardens or the endless azure of the Caribbean Sea. These sanctuaries of comfort feature contemporary décor, spacious living areas, and balconies perfect for savoring a morning coffee as the sunrise paints the sky.
Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya's culinary offerings are a true global gastronomic journey. With a range of unique dining options, each meal becomes an adventure, catering to all palates. The resort features the Capri Grille, which serves coastal Italian cuisine, offering a sophisticated blend of grilled entrees, pasta, antipasta, and other rustic dishes. For those who enjoy Asian cuisine, Tempest provides a tasteful fusion of Asian flavors centered around a sushi bar and teppan tables. El Comedor, a chef-driven buffet, takes guests on a journey through various cultures and gastronomies.
Additionally, Olas, a swim-up bar overlooking the sea, offers tropical hand-blended drinks, crisp margaritas, and cold beers. For a quick pick-me-up, Coffee Republic is available any time of day with coffee drinks, gelato, pastries, and light snacks. Social, the craft mixology lounge, serves as the ideal hotspot for happy hour or enjoying a pre- or post-dinner cocktail. At The Market, guests can fulfill their culinary wishes, from booking a romantic dinner to purchasing an upgraded bottle of wine or attending a chef’s tasting. Lola Beach, at the Beach Club, keeps the party going with a live DJ, serving sophisticated tequila and mezcal cocktails alongside local sea-to-table cuisine with a Latin flair. Lastly, Legends Sports Bar offers a traditional sports bar experience, complete with live games on TV, darts, a hefty drink menu, and favorite bar bites.
The Zen Spa at Hyatt Zilara stands as a temple of wellness, offering a wide array of treatments from traditional massages to innovative hydrotherapy. Surrounded by the soothing sounds of nature and the aroma of therapeutic oils, guests are transported to a state of complete relaxation.
The resort caters to all desires, whether you're looking to stay active or simply relax. Dive into the crystal-clear waters of the Caribbean, partake in a floating yoga session, join a Mixology class, or explore the Mayan ruins of Tulum. The resort embraces sustainable practices, ensuring that its operations coexist harmoniously with the stunning natural environment of the Riviera Maya.
The resort is an adults-only haven located only six miles from Playa del Carmen in the secluded region of Riviera Maya, surrounded by lush mangroves and set beside the crystal-clear Caribbean Sea on a sprawling sugar-white sand beach. Elevated by Hyatt’s renowned all-inclusive luxury, it welcomes guests to savor the moment in a modern hacienda-style retreat.
Special touches in the suites include private balconies with stunning views, plush king-size or two double beds, evening turndown service, rainfall showers, daily stocked minibars, 24-hour in-suite dining, and lavish toiletries.
The resort also caters to weddings and special moments with beachfront locations and comprehensive wedding packages and has a knowledgeable team to attend to every detail. For meetings and incentives, it offers extensive meeting and event space, including a large ballroom and outdoor spaces for open-air events.
Suite categories range from luxurious rooms with mangrove views to oceanfront junior suites and the decadent Presidential Suite, offering an array of choices for every preference.
Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya is not just a destination; it's an experience where luxury meets tranquility. Whether seeking a romantic retreat or a solo journey of relaxation, this adults-only paradise promises an escape that lingers in memory long after your footsteps have left its sandy shores.