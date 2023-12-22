Facts You Might Not Know About Traveling on a Cruise Ship

If you picture yourself on a cruise ship, drinking a tropical cocktail in the sunshine, you’re not alone. Most vacationers have the same idyllic image in mind when it comes to cruising. While it’s a popular way to vacation, there are some facts you should know before you board a ship.

You might have familiarized yourself with the amenities on the vessel, and cruise customs , and packed up your essentials, but you should also be prepared for the darker side of a cruise.