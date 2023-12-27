Work Hard, Play Hard: Finding The Perfect Day Pack
The right travel backpack can make a big difference when planning a trip. For those hoping to pack minimal luggage or want extended versatility while traveling, it is a crucial decision to get right. Finding the perfect pack to fit your needs and budget is easier than you think.
Whether you are looking for a roomy and comfortable bag suitable for traveling across countries or want the perfect travel backpack with clear organizational compartments to hold everything from a valuable laptop to , the extensive market offers plenty of options.
Why Choose a Backpack?
Choosing to travel with a backpack instead of a suitcase offers multiple advantages, including improved mobility, convenient usage, and added security.
Hands-Free
Using and carrying a backpack means you have both hands free, without the need to drag something behind you constantly. Regardless of your environment and terrain, you never have to battle with pulling unsteady wheels over uneven ground.
Furthermore, a backpack allows you to travel and explore without having to leave your belongings behind.
Versatility
If you pack light enough, you can comfortably carry all your belongings with you at once. This is particularly useful should you arrive at your hotel or hostel earlier than expected and have to wait for check-in. You can quickly and conveniently carry your pack with you while out and about without having to drop off your luggage first.
Flexibility
Compared to a rolling luggage bag, a backpack takes up far less space on an airplane or other modes of public transport. They will help you feel more agile, open up far more travel or accommodation opportunities that may have been out of reach with larger, more cumbersome baggage, and have the added benefit of not making you look like an out-of-place tourist.
Top Picks
The backpack you select ultimately depends on personal preference and your unique needs. As we all travel for different reasons and in different ways, understanding your most important criteria will allow you to select the best option for yourself.
General Travel
For those looking for a high-quality general backpack, the Osprey Parpoint is a well-constructed design with intelligent features that make it perfect for travel. It has a lightweight frame and excellent suspension for comfortable carrying throughout the day.
A large panel makes it easy to access the large interior pocket, with organization features like a sizeable top mesh zip pocket, a side mesh pocket, and two internal compression straps, allowing you to quickly organize your luggage. The bag is available in four different sizes, with the 55L option being the best product for most users.
Attention to Details
The Peak Design Travel Backpack is a popular model for many travelers. The attention to detail is apparent throughout the bag, with a chic exterior design made with quality materials and intricate stitching.
The clever pocket layout offers fantastic organization without imposing on the bag’s roomy interior, which works well with the brand’s packing and camera cubes that easily lock to interior loops. While it is an innovative system, it does require further investment in an already expensive purchase.
Anti-Theft
Pacsafe has been the leading name in anti-theft backpacks for nearly 20 years. One of the latest offerings by the company, the Pacsafe Venturesafe Travel Pack 45L, is just one example of the top-quality products on offer. Thanks to its convenient size, the pack is a popular choice for many travelers who want to carry their prized belongings safely.
It has top-of-the-range antitheft features, including eXomesh slashguard technology, which houses stainless steel mesh, and an that self-lock. It is important to note that anti-theft features will make it more difficult to access your items, so quick and easy access when you are in a hurry should not be expected.
Laptop Friendly
The LEVEL8 Atlas Backpack is a brilliant, affordable laptop travel backpack option for those who want to utilize a smaller travel bag for their accessories and devices. It is a highly functional, comfortable wear that contains everything you may need when traveling for business or leisure.
The bag’s interior has four compartments to separate a laptop sleeve, an organizational compartment, an accessory pouch, and a large main compartment to carry your essentials. It may offer more than needed for a minimalist, but the design feels well thought out for those who love having a place for everything.
Outdoor Usage
Most backpacks are great for traveling or hiking, but few are built for both. However, the REI Co-op Ruckpack does a fantastic job of blurring the line between the two contrasting environments, giving you the ideal option that offers the best of both worlds. Customers can choose from three sizes, each suited for different lengths of trips out on the hiking trail.
The design is similar to the Osprey Farpoint. However, it contains several additional features the former lacks. A far more robust suspension system allows you to easily go from the airport to an impromptu hike without any hassle or concern. Alongside a laptop compartment, there is a hydration reservoir, a rain cover, and added straps for trekking poles.