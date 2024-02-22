Regent Seven Seas Grandeur Ship a Symphony of Luxe Experiences at Sea

Regent Seven Seas Cruises, widely regarded as the epitome of luxury ocean travel, recently celebrated the grand reveal of its latest jewel: Seven Seas Grandeur, A Heritage of Perfection. Described by Harry Sommer, President and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., as "breathtaking," to which I can attest having sailed on the spectacular ship, Seven Seas Grandeur stands as a testament to refined style, matchless elegance and captivating beauty. The ship, designed by the award-winning Studio DADO and constructed by premier shipbuilder Fincantieri in Ancona, Italy, is a masterpiece that not just exemplifies, bit wholly embodies, luxury travel at sea.
“Seven Seas Grandeur is the most anticipated new luxury ship to set sail this year, an achievement made possible through the combined craftsmanship and exquisite eye for design excellence by Studio DADO and Fincantieri, who together with our team at Regent, have delivered a truly remarkable work of art,” said Harry Sommer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “Each feature of this ship is more jaw-dropping than the last, from the world-class collection of art and tantalizing epicurean experiences, to the lavishly designed suites, restaurants, bars and lounges. Seven Seas Grandeur sets a new standard for service and comfort in the travel industry, and we are delighted to present this incredible new ship to discerning travelers as they explore the world with Regent.”
The maiden season of Seven Seas Grandeur, under the command of Captain Luciano Montesanto, will treat guests to Caribbean exploration, two transits of the Panama Canal as well as an itinerary sailing the U.S. Eastern Seaboard in a close-to-sold-out inaugural season before sailing back across the Atlantic from New York to Barcelona in March to explore the Mediterranean for summer 2024. Seven Seas Grandeur witnesses the colors of Fall in Canada and New England in September and October, then finally culminates a luxurious year of travel by exploring more of the Caribbean to close out 2024.
With a gross tonnage of 55,500, a crew of 548 staff and a capacity for only 746 guests, Seven Seas Grandeur promises one of the highest space- and staff-to-guest ratios in the industry thus ensuring guest needs and wants will be swiftly attended to.
All-Inclusive Opulence
As with all Regent Seven Seas Cruise, unlimited complimentary shore excursions are available in every port, making it the only truly all-inclusive cruise line. Voyage fares also include round-trip business-class air on intercontinental flights from the U.S. and Canada; gourmet cuisine in a range of specialty restaurants and al-fresco dining venues; fine wines and spirits; entertainment, unlimited internet access; free valet laundry; gratuities; ground transfers and one-night, pre-cruise hotel packages for guests staying in Concierge-level suites and higher.
Stay, Sip & Savor
Inspired by the past and reimagined for the future, Seven Seas Grandeur offers an array of transformative experiences from the moment guests step on board. The ship boasts 15 accommodation categories ranging between 307 square feet, to over 4,443 square feet with online virtual tours of each available. This includes the lavish $11,000-a-night Regent Suite, contemporary Distinctive Suites and beautifully appointed Spacious Suites that are all designed to evoke an elevated, residential feel.
The ship's dining experiences offer guests an unrivaled culinary journey. Epicurean perfection has been enhanced across the ship’s eight exquisite and complimentary dining experiences, including in its five specialty restaurants, with 130 new dishes created exclusively for Seven Seas Grandeur. The unrivaled dining experience on board will be delivered by a dedicated crew including the very best chefs, sommeliers and serving professionals in the industry. In addition, the culinary experience will be enhanced with captivatingly reimagined designs for signature restaurants Compass Rose, Prime 7, Chartreuse and La Veranda.
For guests looking to broaden their culinary skills, the ship’s Culinary Arts Kitchen offers hands-on classes, special demonstrations, and more in a professional-grade culinary teaching facility led by highly experienced chefs. A wide curriculum of classes are inspired by the global destinations explored by the entire Regent fleet and include lessons in French food and wine, the meat and seafood of New Zealand and tastes of the Pacific Northwest.
Entertainment Extravaganza
Guests aboard Seven Seas Grandeur can indulge in four new extraordinary productions: Pasión, Ignite the Night, Marauder’s Ball, and ICONS. These shows feature world-class performers, breathtaking choreography and the flair of Grammy Award winners and acclaimed Broadway directors, promising unforgettable moments for all on board.
Holistic Well-Being
The ship's Serene Spa & Wellness experience takes luxury to the next level, offering exclusive spa treatments with indulgent options such as an amber and quartz crystal bed and a Zero Gravity Wellness Massage. For culinary enthusiasts, the Culinary Arts Kitchen provides hands-on classes and demonstrations led by highly experienced chefs, offering a diverse curriculum inspired by global destinations.
Artistry at Sea
Seven Seas Grandeur is home to a 1,600-piece art collection, featuring a custom-designed masterpiece – Journey in Jewels – the first Fabergé Egg to permanently reside at sea. The ship also introduces Regent's first digital art tour, Art Experience, accessible through the new Regent Mobile App. Notable works include pieces by Picasso, a custom-made bronze and hand-cast glass Bonsai Cherry Tree sculpture, and "The Enchanted Tree," a 40-foot-tall, hand-woven tapestry by renowned Brazilian artist Walter Goldfarb.
As Regent Seven Seas Cruises celebrates 30 years of unparalleled experiences, for its part the Seven Seas Grandeur experience has emerged as the epitome of the cruise line's commitment to extreme luxury. With spacious suites, impeccable service, gourmet dining, and immersive shore excursions all included, Regent continues to redefine luxury cruising.
Some or all of the accommodations(s), experience(s), item(s) and/or service(s) detailed above may have been provided or arranged at no cost to accommodate if this is review editorial, but all opinions expressed are entirely those of Merilee Kern and have not been influenced in any way.