Top 12 Tips for New Charter Jet Flyers

The Fixed Base Operator (FBO) is the terminal or building from which most private jet or charter aircraft depart. Knowing the exact location of the FBO is crucial so you won't get lost on the day of your flight. Typically, the location is listed on the itinerary you'll receive after booking your flight. However, there's no harm in confirming this with the company organizing the flight. Full-service FBOs will have customs, immigration officials, and other personnel to assist you upon arrival. If your jet lands at an FBO that isn't fully staffed, make sure you're aware of where the nearest one is located to avoid any delays or inconveniences.