How Japan Travelers Can Be a Samurai For A Day

And finally, it’s time to absorb kendo and gear up for “battle.” To fully embrace the Samurai spirit, it is said that one must become a warrior and kendo is a Japanese martial art that required Samurai to utilize bamboo swords to preserve their skills during times of peace. Saishikan is a kendo school led by head master Toshihiro Enoki who’s been practicing kendo for 50 years. The day includes lessons on the basics of kendo etiquette such as bowing, learning the essential stances and how to properly hold and wield the bamboo sword, photo ops included while donned in traditional dress and a distinctive facemask.

For travelers seeking a deep dive into Japan's Samurai past, Kanazawa offers a truly immersive experience. As exemplified by the stunning imagery on both the Visit Kanazawa Facebook and Instagram pages and its official tourism site, this region provides a rare opportunity to step into the shoes of a Samurai, even if just for a day.

