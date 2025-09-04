Dominican Republic Secures Historic FCCA Partnership to Accelerate Cruise Tourism Growth
September 3rd, 2025 — The Dominican Republic has solidified its place among the Caribbean’s premier cruise destinations through a landmark strategic agreement with the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA). Signed on August 5 by Minister of Tourism David Collado and FCCA President Adam Ceserano, with President Luis Abinader as witness, the alliance elevates the country into an exclusive circle—only five destinations hold a presidential-level relationship with the FCCA, and the Dominican Republic is the first to join in several years.
A Catalyst for Cruise Industry Expansion
The agreement marks a pivotal moment for Dominican tourism, building on the country’s record-breaking achievement of welcoming over 2.6 million maritime passengers in 2024. Cruise arrivals have shown remarkable momentum, with a 177% increase compared to 2019, a 29% rise from 2023, and a 7.6% uptick over 2024 in the first seven months of 2025 alone.
“This agreement marks a pivotal moment in the history of Dominican tourism and our cruise sector.”
David Collado, Dominican Republic's Minister of Tourism
Collado continued, “Last year, we welcomed more than 2.6 million maritime passengers, and this alliance ensures that growth will accelerate in the years to come. We look forward to working alongside our commercial partners to capitalize on the immense opportunities this partnership creates for our people and our economy.”
President Abinader affirmed the industry’s strong trajectory, declaring cruise tourism is “at its best moment,” and announced plans to construct two additional cruise terminals to further expand capacity.
Strategic Benefits for the Dominican Republic
The partnership with the FCCA unlocks a range of high-impact initiatives aimed at strengthening the country’s cruise sector:
High-Level Strategic Planning:
Direct engagement with senior cruise line executives to develop new itineraries, local sourcing opportunities, and destination-specific tourism products.
Commitment to Excellence:
Technical evaluations from cruise industry leaders to continually enhance the passenger experience at Dominican ports.
Workforce Development:
A national strategy to integrate Dominican talent into the cruise industry, including priority access to training through the Aquila Center for Cruise Excellence.
Global Promotion & Events:
Hosting the FCCA Platinum Member Conference in 2026, increasing international visibility through promotional campaigns, and securing strong representation at key events such as Seatrade Cruise Global 2026.
Expanding Infrastructure and Itineraries
The Dominican Republic’s operational ports—located in Santo Domingo, La Romana, Samaná, Puerto Plata, Pedernales, and Barahona—are already seeing substantial growth in traffic. Larger terminals are under construction in Barahona and Samaná to accommodate increased demand.
For the 2025–26 winter season, the country has secured agreements with leading cruise lines, including Norwegian Cruise Line in La Romana and Costa Cruises at Sansouci Port in Santo Domingo. In a major development, MSC Cruises will begin year-round homeport service from La Romana starting November 2026.
To ensure world-class service standards, a national training program will prepare 1,250 strategic industry members across the country’s ports, focusing on operational efficiency, visitor care, and elevated service quality.
A Regional Leader in Cruise Tourism
By forging this presidential-level alliance, the Dominican Republic has positioned itself as a regional powerhouse in cruise travel, balancing economic opportunity with enhanced visitor experiences. The agreement not only strengthens ties with global cruise lines but also ensures the country’s ports, workforce, and tourism offerings evolve to meet the highest international standards.
