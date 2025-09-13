Atlantis Paradise Island Receives Virtuoso’s Sustainable Leadership: Protecting the Planet Award
has been honored with , a distinction that places the resort at the forefront of global efforts to safeguard marine ecosystems and champion responsible tourism. Presented during the 37th annual Virtuoso Travel Week in Las Vegas (August 9–15, 2025), the award underscores Atlantis’ long-term commitment to environmental action in the Bahamas and its surrounding waters.
“For two decades, Atlantis Paradise Island’s Atlantis Blue Project Foundation has been at the forefront of marine life conservation in the Caribbean,” said Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director of Atlantis Paradise Island. “This recognition from Virtuoso reinforces our role as a leader in sustainable tourism and the vital importance of protecting our ocean ecosystems. It is a reflection of our team’s unwavering dedication and the active participation of our guests in advancing conservation for generations to come.”
A Legacy of Marine Conservation
Central to Atlantis’ environmental mission is the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation (ABPF), a nonprofit established in 2005 to protect endangered species and their habitats throughout the Bahamas and the wider Caribbean Sea. Over the past 20 years, ABPF has achieved notable milestones:
Breeding, rescuing, and releasing over 7,500 endangered sea turtles.
Donating more than 7,000 mangrove seedlings to restore wetlands.
Helping establish 1.4 million acres of Marine Protected Areas (MPAs).
Rescuing, rehabilitating, and reintroducing 160 animals back into their natural environments.
Investing over $5 million in coral reef research and restoration, developing 25 coral nurseries and planting thousands of corals.
Guests are invited to actively support these initiatives by joining Atlantis’ marine-focused experiences, with proceeds directed toward conservation programs.
Virtuoso’s Commitment to Sustainability
Virtuoso, a leading global network specializing in luxury and experiential travel, recognized Atlantis alongside its most esteemed member agencies, advisors, and partners. The Protecting the Planet award is reserved for partners who take a leading role in safeguarding the environment locally or globally.
“Virtuoso Awards celebrate those who are shaping the future of luxury travel through integrity, outstanding service and unforgettable experiences,” said Matthew D. Upchurch, Virtuoso Chairman and CEO. “Atlantis Paradise Island exemplifies the innovation, collaboration, and unwavering commitment that define our network, and they deserve to be recognized for their dedication that elevates the Virtuoso network and the industry as a whole.”
A Model for Sustainable Luxury in the Caribbean
The recognition arrives during what Atlantis describes as a bold new era of growth and transformation. Alongside its luxury accommodations, fine dining, and world-class amenities, the resort continues to integrate environmental stewardship into its identity. By combining guest engagement with large-scale conservation initiatives, Atlantis offers travelers the opportunity to enjoy a premier Caribbean destination while directly contributing to the protection of its surrounding ecosystems.
As global demand for responsible luxury travel grows, Atlantis Paradise Island stands as a benchmark for how high-end resorts can deliver both exceptional guest experiences and measurable environmental impact.
