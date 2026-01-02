An aerial view of Michès Playa Esmeralda reveals the untouched coastline and tranquil waters that set the tone for Club Med’s wellness-driven approach to restorative travel Photo Courtesy of Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda

Luxury Travel Luxury Travel

Why 2026 Is the Year of Restorative Travel, According to Luxury Advisors

Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda Responds With Its First Wellness Fusion Retreat, a Five-Star Reset Designed for Rest, Longevity, and Holistic Renewal