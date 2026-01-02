Why 2026 Is the Year of Restorative Travel, According to Luxury Advisors
As luxury travel trends for 2026 come into focus, one theme is emerging with clarity: travelers are seeking rest with intention. New insights from Classic Vacations reveal that 66 percent of travel advisors say their clients are prioritizing rest and relaxation, while 76 percent report that sun-and-beach destinations remain in highest demand. Alongside this shift, advisors are seeing growing interest in wellness and longevity-focused experiences, particularly at five-star resorts where structure and serenity coexist.
Meeting this moment is Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda, which will debut its first Wellness Fusion Retreat from January 18 through February 14, 2026. The retreat marks a significant milestone for the resort, which is the first operating property in the still largely undiscovered region of Miches, and part of Club Med Exclusive Collection, the brand’s five-star portfolio.
A Wellness Experience Designed for the Modern Luxury Traveler
Spanning four weeks, the Wellness Fusion Retreat is designed to be experienced at an individual pace rather than as a rigid itinerary. Guests can engage with programming as deeply or lightly as they choose, allowing wellness to feel intuitive rather than prescriptive.
The retreat builds upon Club Med’s established Wellness Fusion program, which integrates healthy nutrition, active sports, yoga and meditation, spa relaxation, and reconnection to nature. Together, these pillars support what today’s travelers are increasingly seeking: mental clarity, physical vitality, and a sense of balance that extends beyond the stay itself.
Guided by Experts, Grounded in Longevity
The retreat is led by more than 20 internally recognized wellness practitioners, offering a level of expertise that aligns with the expectations of a five-star wellness audience. Programming includes over 25 hours of mind-body practices, fitness sessions, and creative rituals, all designed to introduce sustainable habits rather than short-term fixes.
Mind-Body Practices
Guests can participate in yoga, meditation, sound healing, breathwork, and mindful nutrition sessions. Programming is led by recognized experts including Jonah Kest and Chloé Coscarelli, creating a thoughtful intersection between movement, nourishment, and awareness.
Fitness and Physical Conditioning
For those drawn to physical renewal, the retreat offers cold plunge therapy, barefoot beach bootcamps, and longevity-focused workshops. These sessions are designed to support strength, resilience, and recovery, while remaining accessible to a range of fitness levels.
Creative Expression as Wellness
Daily creative rituals form a quieter yet equally impactful part of the experience. Moon meditations, cacao ceremonies, journaling, and painting sessions are led by rotating artists and facilitators, encouraging reflection and self-expression as tools for long-term well-being.
Where Rest Extends Into the Room
Accommodation plays a central role in the retreat’s philosophy. Guests staying in the new Wellness Fusion Rooms within the adults-only Zen Oasis will find spaces reimagined as restorative wellness cocoons. Thoughtful enhancements include healthy snacks and drinks, a Good Night Kit, and a Pampering Kit, all designed to support nightly rituals and deeper rest.
These private, elevated rooms emphasize reconnection with both self and nature, reinforcing the idea that wellness does not stop when programming ends for the day.
A New Way to Begin the Year
Rather than encouraging traditional resolutions, the Wellness Fusion Retreat invites guests to begin the year by establishing sustainable wellness rituals. The focus is on clarity, balance, and long-term well-being, values that align closely with what luxury travelers are prioritizing as 2026 approaches.
Set against the beaches of Miches and supported by five-star hospitality, Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda’s Wellness Fusion Retreat reflects a broader shift in luxury travel. Rest is no longer an add-on. It is the destination itself.
