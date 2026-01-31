A Rare Antarctic Voyage Opens the White Continent to Solo Travelers and Small Groups
Antarctica has long represented the pinnacle of adventure travel, a destination defined by scale, silence, and access that few ever experience on truly personal terms. In December 2026, EYOS Expeditions is opening a new pathway to the White Continent with a book-by-cabin expedition aboard the superyacht Sherakhan, offering the intimacy of a private charter in a format designed for smaller groups and solo travelers.
Taking place December 13 through December 20, 2026, the voyage arrives at a moment when interest in Antarctica is reaching new heights. According to Virtuoso’s 2026 Luxe Report, Antarctica ranks as the number one adventure travel destination of the year. The timing also aligns with the height of the Austral summer, when extended daylight, peak wildlife activity, and favorable ice conditions create the most sought-after window to explore the region.
A New Way Into One of the World’s Most Remote Destinations
EYOS Expeditions was the first to introduce book-by-the-cabin superyacht expeditions in 2018, and this return reflects a shift in how travelers are approaching ultra-remote journeys. With Skyscanner reporting that 62 percent of travelers plan up to five solo trips per year, the format offers an entry point for those who want access, expertise, and flexibility without assembling a full private charter.
The EYOS team brings deep experience to the voyage, having completed nearly 100 expeditions to the Antarctic Peninsula alone. Their portfolio includes Antarctic circumnavigations and explorations of rarely visited regions such as the Phantom Coast, establishing EYOS as a leader in ultra-luxury polar travel.
Designed to Maximize Time in Antarctica
The itinerary begins with a fly-in arrival that bypasses the Drake Passage, reducing what is traditionally a two-day crossing to a two-hour flight. This approach maximizes time spent in Antarctica itself and allows the voyage to remain highly adaptable to weather, wildlife activity, and guest interests.
While the route remains customized for the group, planned highlights include exploring Deception Island’s volcanic caldera, home to one of the largest chinstrap penguin colonies and known as the warmest place to swim in Antarctica due to geothermal heat beneath the water. Guests will also cruise through Iceberg Alley, where massive tabular icebergs drift north from the Weddell Sea toward Adélie penguin colonies.
Along the Danco Coast, travelers can visit gentoo penguin colonies and explore by Zodiac among towering glaciers and ice cliffs. Wildlife encounters extend to the water, with opportunities for whale watching that may include humpback whales and killer whales observed directly from the yacht’s deck.
The voyage also allows time for hiking and kayaking in Antarctica’s expansive landscapes, with a rotating selection of landing sites that may include Paradise Bay, the Errera Channel, Neko Harbour, Port Lockroy, Cuverville Island, the Lemaire Channel, Petermann Island, Booth Island, and Pleneau Island.
Small Groups, Personal Choice
What distinguishes this expedition is the degree of choice built into each day. As EYOS Expeditions CEO Ben Lyons explained:
“On expedition, guests can linger on shore with charismatic penguins, jump into a Zodiac at a moment’s notice when a pod of whales surface nearby, or choose to head ashore later in the day after a morning massage. The experience will be theirs to define.”
Ben Lyons
That flexibility is made possible by the small group format and a highly experienced expedition team, allowing guests to engage with Antarctica at their own pace while maintaining safety and environmental responsibility.
Life Aboard Sherakhan
Sherakhan blends expedition capability with refined onboard comfort, accommodating up to 26 guests across 13 cabins. The superyacht features expansive social spaces, a glass-bottom Jacuzzi that seats up to 18 guests, a spa complete with sauna and gym, and a grand atrium dining area where all guests can gather around a single table.
VIP cabins are priced at €62,500, or $72,804.69 USD, per person based on double occupancy. Single cabin occupancy is available at 75 percent of the double occupancy rate, reinforcing the voyage’s appeal to solo travelers seeking a premium polar experience.
A Defining Moment for Antarctic Travel
Founded in 2008, EYOS Expeditions operates across all seven continents and five oceans, holding multiple world records including the furthest south any vessel has ever reached and the first commercial expedition to the Mariana Trench. This December 2026 voyage reflects the company’s continued evolution, combining technical expertise with a more accessible structure for travelers who want Antarctica to feel personal.
As interest in expedition travel continues to grow, this book-by-cabin journey offers a compelling way to experience one of the planet’s most extraordinary destinations with depth, intention, and rare proximity to the natural world.
