The Art of the Arrival: Global Transfer and Concierge Services That Set the Tone for Every Journey

By the time the plane lands, a good concierge has already done the work. The transfer is booked, the restaurant is held, the flowers are in the suite, and none of it was requested twice. This is the layer above the others, the one that arranges the transfer, the terminal, and the chauffeur as a single itinerary rather than separate transactions. John Paul, the Paris-founded concierge company acquired by hospitality group Accor, operates this way for its members through a roster of roughly 280 concierges and more than 10,000 partners, available around the clock. Its scale and institutional backing are the point: a member's request in one city is fulfilled with the same standard as in another, because the relationships are already in place. The arrival, handled well, is invisible by design. The traveler simply moves from seat to car to suite, and the only evidence of the orchestration is that nothing required attention.