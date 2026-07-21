Luxury Travel

Gen Z Luxury Travelers Are Not Who the Industry Thinks They Are

New Marriott research splits Gen Z into four distinct luxury mindsets, and the findings should change how the industry builds for them.
Gen Z travel
From Quiet Luxurists to Cultural Reclaimers, Gen Z’s self-funded, longer trips are reshaping how brands define and deliver high-end travel experiencesCredit: Luxury Group by Marriott International
2 min read

At a Glance

  • New research from the Luxury Group by Marriott International identifies four distinct luxury travel mindsets among Gen Z in Asia Pacific, not a single generational profile.

  • The study surveyed 2,800 affluent travelers across eight markets, including 1,200 Gen Z respondents aged 18 to 29, drawn from the wealthiest 10 percent of each country's population.

  • The four mindsets are the Connoisseur Traditionalist (34%), the Future Proofer (30%), the Quiet Luxurist (20%), and the Cultural Reclaimer (16%).

I have spent enough time around luxury travel marketing to know the shorthand everyone reaches for on Gen Z: phone-obsessed, influencer-led, allergic to anything that looks like their parents' version of luxury. New research from the Luxury Group by Marriott International says that shorthand was never accurate.

Why a single Gen Z profile no longer holds up

"Luxury today is no longer defined by a singular standard. It is deeply personal," said Oriol Montal, Regional Vice President of Luxury for Marriott International Asia Pacific excluding China. More than half of respondents fund their own trips; small-group travel is up 17 percent.

The four mindsets

The Connoisseur Traditionalist (34%) defines luxury by reputation, service, and craftsmanship. The Future Proofer (30%) treats travel as an investment in long-term wellbeing; 97 percent engage with wellness facilities. The Quiet Luxurist (20%) defines luxury in opposition to visibility; every respondent in this group limits tech use while traveling. The Cultural Reclaimer (16%) ties luxury to identity and heritage; 88 percent seek immersive cultural experiences.

What this means beyond Gen Z

Average international leisure trips are expected to stretch from seven to nine nights, a signal the industry's calculus needs to shift toward depth over frequency.

Why it matters

Any hospitality brand still building one strategy to capture "the Gen Z traveler" is building for a customer who does not exist. The brands that figure out how to serve all four mindsets will define luxury travel's next decade in this region, and eventually well beyond it.

Gen Z travel
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