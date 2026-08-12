From James Bond to Reggae Inside Five of Jamaica’s Most Storied Hotels

Each of these hotels connects to a different part of Jamaican culture.

GoldenEye Luxury Resort opens the door to the island’s literary history through Ian Fleming and James Bond.

Round Hill Hotel And Villas reflects Jamaica’s long tradition of private-villa hospitality and the glamorous social scene that grew around it.

Geejam Boutique Hotel is rooted in the country’s music culture, while Strawberry Hill Hotel brings together reggae history, Blue Mountain coffee, and the creative world of Chris Blackwell and Island Records.

Jamaica Inn represents a more traditional side of Jamaican hospitality, with generations of family ownership and a strong connection to Ocho Rios.