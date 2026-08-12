Hotel Victoria Gran Meliá: A Classic Luxury Stay in the Heart of Palma

Reopened in 2025 following a meticulous restoration, the hotel has preserved the charm and history that have made it one of Palma's most iconic addresses since it originally opened in the 1920s as Villa Victoria. A pioneer of luxury on the island and a haven for the local and international elite, it was the setting for the city's most sophisticated evenings and a gathering place for the artists and personalities who defined Palma's golden age between the 1950s and 1970s. Today, overlooking the marina with panoramic views stretching toward Palma Cathedral, Hotel Victoria Gran Meliá balances that classic Mediterranean heritage with contemporary refinement, making it an ideal base from which to experience the very best of Mallorca.