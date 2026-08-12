Hotel Victoria Gran Meliá: A Classic Luxury Stay in the Heart of Palma

Hotel Victoria Gran Meliá reopened in 2025 following a full restoration of the property that originally opened in the 1920s as Villa Victoria, overlooking Palma's marina and Palma Cathedral.
The five-star hotel sits at Avenida Joan Miró 21 on Palma's waterfront, roughly 15 minutes from Palma de Mallorca Airport.
Signature dining includes terrace breakfast overlooking the harbor and Victoria Grand Café beside the pool.
On August 12, 2026, the Balearic Islands lie in the path of totality for a total solar eclipse, and Gran Meliá is offering exclusive viewing experiences from approximately $4,025 to $200,000.
Perfectly positioned along Palma's picturesque marina, Hotel Victoria Gran Meliá is an elegant retreat that pairs timeless sophistication with contemporary luxury. Located roughly 15 minutes from Palma de Mallorca Airport, the hotel offers an effortless arrival before welcoming guests into a beautifully restored property that immediately sets the tone for the stay ahead. From the moment you walk through its grand entrance, there is an unmistakable feeling that you have arrived somewhere special.
Reopened in 2025 following a meticulous restoration, the hotel has preserved the charm and history that have made it one of Palma's most iconic addresses since it originally opened in the 1920s as Villa Victoria. A pioneer of luxury on the island and a haven for the local and international elite, it was the setting for the city's most sophisticated evenings and a gathering place for the artists and personalities who defined Palma's golden age between the 1950s and 1970s. Today, overlooking the marina with panoramic views stretching toward Palma Cathedral, Hotel Victoria Gran Meliá balances that classic Mediterranean heritage with contemporary refinement, making it an ideal base from which to experience the very best of Mallorca.
Each morning begins with breakfast served on the hotel's beautiful terrace overlooking the harbor. The expansive buffet features everything from fresh fruit, pastries, and artisan breads to made-to-order omelets, pancakes, premium coffees, and local Mallorcan specialties. Watching the boats drift through the marina over breakfast quickly became one of my favorite moments of the stay and the perfect way to begin a day exploring Mallorca.
The hotel's expansive lobby terrace is equally impressive and serves as the social heart of the property. Comfortable yet vibrant, it is a place where guests naturally gather throughout the day. Whether meeting friends for an afternoon coffee, enjoying cocktails before dinner, or simply relaxing while taking in the marina views, the atmosphere feels effortlessly elegant.
Adjacent to the pool, Victoria Grand Café provides the ideal setting for a leisurely lunch, afternoon refreshments, or casual dining throughout the day. The menu highlights fresh Mediterranean ingredients alongside lighter, healthy options, making it the perfect place to recharge between sightseeing or simply extend a relaxing afternoon overlooking the marina.
Every Sunday at Hotel Victoria Gran Meliá, Mallorcan tradition finds a new expression with Camí by Lluís Pérez, a culinary experience that reinterprets the island's most iconic flavors through the lens of one of its leading figures in contemporary pastry arts. Through a four-course brunch prepared with local ingredients, each creation evokes memories, landscapes, and culture, transforming pastries into a sensory journey that reflects the essence of the Mediterranean and the hotel's commitment to authentic luxury experiences.
The accommodations at Hotel Victoria Gran Meliá continue the hotel's blend of timeless elegance and contemporary comfort. Designed with a refined Mediterranean aesthetic, the suites feature warm neutral tones, sophisticated furnishings, and expansive floor-to-ceiling windows that flood each room with natural light while framing spectacular views of Palma Bay.
Among the most memorable features are the luxurious marble bathrooms, where select suites offer deep soaking tubs overlooking Palma Cathedral, the marina, and the sparkling Mediterranean beyond. It is a rare experience to unwind in a warm bath while watching the sun set over one of Spain's most iconic skylines. Combined with spacious layouts, plush bedding, and thoughtful décor, the suites create an atmosphere that feels both effortlessly elegant and unmistakably luxurious.
As evening settles over Palma, the cathedral begins to glow against the skyline while yachts quietly return to the marina below. Whether waking to the first light over the harbor or ending the day with the city illuminated outside your window, the suites become far more than a place to sleep. They become one of the highlights of the stay itself.
Beyond leisure travel, Hotel Victoria Gran Meliá has also established itself as one of Palma's leading destinations for corporate meetings, conferences, and special events. Combining an exceptional waterfront location with impeccable service and elegant surroundings, the hotel provides an impressive setting for everything from executive board meetings to large-scale conferences.
Its dedicated convention center features 10 flexible meeting rooms, many filled with natural daylight, alongside a spectacular ballroom accommodating up to 650 guests, making it one of Palma's premier venues for business events, weddings, and celebrations.
Beyond its everyday luxury, Hotel Victoria Gran Meliá is preparing to become one of the Mediterranean's most spectacular settings for a once-in-a-lifetime celestial event. On August 12, 2026, the Balearic Islands will be among the few places in Europe to witness a total solar eclipse with 100 percent visibility as the phenomenon unfolds over the Mediterranean at sunset. The eclipse is expected to begin at approximately 7:30 p.m. local time, with totality occurring between 8:27 p.m. and 8:33 p.m.
To commemorate the occasion, Meliá Hotels International has introduced an exclusive collection of eclipse experiences across Mallorca, Menorca, and Ibiza. At the pinnacle are two bespoke journeys, each limited to a single reservation and starting at approximately $200,000, featuring private jet transfers from any European gateway, four-night stays in the most prestigious suites at Hotel de Mar Gran Meliá in Mallorca and Villa Le Blanc Gran Meliá in Menorca, and private yacht eclipse viewing.
More accessible offerings include a private Rivamare yacht charter along Mallorca's coastline with Krug Grande Cuvée Champagne and caviar, starting at approximately $11,270 for up to seven guests, a traditional Menorcan llaüt sailing experience at sunset with a private picnic on board, starting at approximately $4,025, and rooftop eclipse celebrations in Mallorca and Ibiza with festive dining, cocktails, live DJs, and panoramic Mediterranean views.
With its restored terrace overlooking Palma's marina and the silhouette of Palma Cathedral, Hotel Victoria Gran Meliá promises one of the island's most memorable settings from which to witness this unforgettable event.
Hotel Victoria Gran Meliá succeeds because it never relies on extravagance alone. Instead, it delivers something increasingly rare: timeless elegance, genuine hospitality, and an authentic sense of place. Combining an unbeatable location, beautifully restored interiors, exceptional dining, thoughtfully designed accommodations, and sweeping views across Palma's marina, the hotel offers an experience that feels both sophisticated and unmistakably Mediterranean.
Whether you are planning a romantic escape, a weekend with friends, attending a conference, or simply searching for the perfect base to explore Mallorca, Hotel Victoria Gran Meliá blends historic grandeur with contemporary luxury. It is the kind of hotel that reminds you why some classics never go out of style, and why Palma remains one of Europe's most captivating luxury destinations.
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