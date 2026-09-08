Luxury Travel

Stepping Back in Time at La Mirande in Avignon

An interior designer's stay in a centuries-old Provençal house beside the Palais des Papes, where brass keys, creaking floors, and a chandelier-lit breakfast do the work of luxury
Photo from La Mirande, Avignon
La Mirande, AvignonDebbie Travin
4 min read

At a Glance

  • La Mirande sits beside the Palais des Papes in the center of Avignon, with the city walkable from the front door
  • Rooms open with old brass keys rather than key cards and are individually furnished with antiques, floral fabrics, and clawfoot tubs
  • Breakfast is served beneath crystal chandeliers in the Louis XV salon overlooking the garden
  • The restoration preserves original floors, fireplaces, moldings, and ceilings rather than modernizing them
  • Resident Luxury Index: 9.4 out of 10, with perfect scores for breakfast, location, and atmosphere

There are luxury hotels, and then there are places that transport you. La Mirande, which stands beside the Palais des Papes in the heart of Avignon, is the latter. It reads less as a hotel than as a French estate that has quietly stood for centuries and has invited you in. From the moment I walked through its doors, I had the unmistakable feeling that I had stepped back in time.

As an interior designer, I spend my career trying to create homes that feel timeless, warm, and deeply personal. La Mirande has all three qualities without appearing to try. My stay earned it a 9.4 out of 10 on the Resident Luxury Index, with perfect marks for breakfast, location, and atmosphere. What follows is why, and who this hotel is for.

What Does It Feel Like to Stay at La Mirande?

The beauty of La Mirande lies in its character rather than in polished perfection. The original wooden floors gently creak beneath your feet, telling stories that modern luxury cannot replicate. Massive antique doors open with old-fashioned brass keys instead of electronic key cards. Every hallway, every staircase, and every room seems to whisper from another era.

Photo from La Mirande, Avignon
La Mirande, AvignonDebbie Travin

The guest rooms carry the same spirit. Rather than chasing contemporary trends, they celebrate history with graceful confidence. Antique furnishings, delicate fabrics, original architectural details, and romantic clawfoot bathtubs create spaces that feel both elegant and true to the building. You do not simply stay in a room here. You become part of its story.

Even the imperfections are beautiful. The centuries-old wood, the handcrafted moldings, and the gentle patina that only time can create remind you that true luxury does not have to be flawless. It has character. It has soul.

Breakfast in the Louis XV Salon

One of my favorite moments each morning was breakfast, served beneath sparkling crystal chandeliers in a sun-filled salon overlooking the garden. It felt more like being welcomed into someone's private home than dining in a five-star hotel. Fresh pastries, rustic breads, homemade preserves, local cheeses, and seasonal fruit were presented with understated elegance, celebrating the simple pleasures of Provence.

That meal reflected the spirit of the whole house: warm, gracious, and effortlessly refined. It is the single experience I would tell any guest not to miss.

A Restoration That Honors the Building

What makes La Mirande extraordinary is that nothing feels manufactured. There was no attempt to modernize for the sake of modernity, only a commitment to preserving the building's history. Every detail, from the antique mirrors and original fireplaces to the floral fabrics and centuries-old ceilings, reflects a fidelity to the past that has become rare in luxury travel.

Photo from La Mirande, Avignon
La Mirande, AvignonDebbie Travin

I could not help but admire the old-world charm from a professional standpoint. The restoration honors the building's heritage rather than competing with it. There is an effortless elegance here that can never be recreated from scratch; it can only be carefully preserved over generations.

Resident Luxury Index

  • Rooms, 9.0 out of 10: Each room is individually designed with antique furnishings, romantic fabrics, original architectural details, and timeless elegance. The old-world aesthetic is what makes them so memorable.
  • Breakfast, 10.0 out of 10: One of the defining experiences of the hotel. Served beneath crystal chandeliers in the Louis XV salon, it feels like breakfast in a private French château.
  • Service, 8.0 out of 10: The staff is warm, friendly, and attentive. The service occasionally lacks the polish and anticipation found at Europe's finest luxury hotels.
  • Location, 10.0 out of 10: Directly beside the Palais des Papes, allowing guests to explore Avignon on foot.
  • Atmosphere, 10.0 out of 10: The hotel's greatest luxury. Every creaking floorboard, antique key, and beautifully preserved room transports you to another era.
  • Overall Experience: 9.4 out of 10.

Who Should Stay at La Mirande?

La Mirande is for travelers who appreciate timeless design, European history, intimate luxury, and beautifully preserved architecture. It suits a traveler who wants to slow down, disconnect from the present, and experience the romance of another century, and who will accept a creaking floorboard as part of the pleasure.

Would I Return?

Absolutely. Long after leaving Avignon, I found myself thinking not about the amenities but about the feeling: the creak of the wooden floors, the weight of the antique key in my hand, the glow of candlelight reflected in crystal chandeliers, and the quiet reminder that the most luxurious places are often those with the richest stories to tell.

Some hotels impress you while you are there. La Mirande stays with you long after you have left. It is a living piece of history, and that may be the greatest luxury of all.

RESIDENT was hosted by La Mirande for the purposes of this review. Opinions are the writer's own.

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