Le Guanahani St. Barth Review: A Private Peninsula at 40, Rated 4.8 RESIDENT™ Stars

At a Glance
Editor’s note: This review reflects a stay while the resort was operated as Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth. Rosewood’s management of the property concluded on October 1, 2026. The resort reopens on November 1, 2026 as Airelles Le Guanahani St. Barth under the French hospitality group Airelles.
There are certain resorts where the luxury is obvious the moment you arrive. Then there are places where it takes a little longer to understand exactly why they are special.
Le Guanahani was the latter for me.
Set on its own peninsula on the quieter side of St. Barth, the resort delivers something increasingly difficult to find: privacy and a true sense of escape without making you feel disconnected from the island.
It is not far from Gustavia, so going into town for dinner, shopping or an afternoon out is easy. When you return to Le Guanahani, it feels as though you have left everything behind and entered your own private corner of St. Barth.
That balance was one of the things I liked most.
Our visit came during an important year for Le Guanahani, as the resort celebrates its 40th anniversary, and it has treated the milestone as a reason to look forward rather than back.
For the anniversary, Rosewood partnered with Cuban-American contemporary artist Daniel Dugan on an artist residency that makes the property itself part of the creative experience. The collaboration includes site-specific artwork, an on-property studio component and a fashion capsule inspired by Dugan’s work.
It is an interesting way to celebrate a resort with this much history, and it fits the property. There is color everywhere: the landscaping, the architecture, the water, the Caribbean light. Yet nothing feels overdesigned.
We stayed in an Ocean View Pool Suite, and it was a significant part of why the experience worked so well for us.
The suite was extremely comfortable. More importantly, it felt like our own home in St. Barth rather than another luxury hotel room. That distinction matters.
There was a residential quality to the space that made it easy to settle in. We could return after being out, relax by our own pool, take in the ocean view and feel completely removed from the traditional hotel experience. The private pool became part of our daily routine.
For me, that sense of privacy and comfort is one of the greatest luxuries a resort can provide. You stop thinking about the room as somewhere you are staying and begin treating it as your home on the island.
I believe in being honest when reviewing a hotel. The beach on the side of the property we experienced was beautiful to look at, but during our stay it was not really swimmable.
Did that take away from the visit? Surprisingly, no.
Having the private pool at our suite made an enormous difference, and the resort’s main pool, with its views across the water, was more than enough when we wanted to spend time poolside. Between our own pool, the resort pool and the setting around us, we never felt we were missing anything.
The property also fronts Grand Cul-de-Sac, where the lagoon offers calmer water and watersports. Conditions differ around the peninsula, so the swimming picture depends on which stretch of shoreline you choose.
One of the experiences that stayed with me was Le Morne.
From the beach, you can walk up the hill rising above the property. Rosewood describes it as a gentle hike. When you are on it, there are moments when it feels more like climbing a small mountain.
Then you reach the top, and the perspective changes completely. You are looking out over the water, Marigot Bay and the peninsula, and you suddenly understand how special the resort’s location really is.
It does not require a major commitment or an organized excursion. It is simply something you can get up and do from the resort. Those are often the experiences I remember most.
The quality of the food throughout the resort was another standout, and what I kept noticing was the freshness. Across the restaurants, everything felt thoughtfully prepared, ingredients tasted fresh and the execution was consistently at a very high level.
The dining spaces followed the same philosophy: clean, modern and sophisticated without becoming cold or overly formal. There was a contemporary feeling throughout that still belonged naturally in St. Barth.
This was not a resort where we felt we needed to leave simply to find a quality meal.
Le Guanahani has considerably more to do than you might initially realize. Beyond the beaches and pools, guests can kayak, paddleboard and snorkel around Grand Cul-de-Sac. There is tennis, fitness, yoga and other wellness programming, along with the Le Morne trails and a broader collection of outdoor experiences.
We did not use the spa, so I cannot review it, and I prefer not to rate experiences I have not actually tried.
What I can say is that we never lacked for things to do, and the resort never felt as though it was trying to entertain us. You can be active when you want to be and do absolutely nothing when you do not. That is exactly how a Caribbean resort should feel.
The service was excellent at every level. From the moment we arrived, through our interactions in the restaurants, around the pool and across the property, there was a consistency you expect at this level: warm, polished and attentive without feeling forced.
There is an important difference between service that is technically perfect and hospitality that actually makes you comfortable. Le Guanahani delivered the latter. People were attentive without hovering. Things happened naturally. Nothing felt overly formal. It simply worked.
St. Barth has no shortage of extraordinary hotels, restaurants and villas. What makes Le Guanahani different is the combination.
You have enough proximity to Gustavia to enjoy everything St. Barth offers, and you can return to a private peninsula that feels completely removed. You have a luxury resort, and our Ocean View Pool Suite gave us the feeling of having our own home. You have beaches and water all around you, and the ability to walk up Le Morne and look down over the whole setting. You have sophisticated restaurants that remain relaxed. Underneath all of it is the service and consistency that defined our stay.
Forty years after Le Guanahani first became part of St. Barth, the property still understands something fundamental about luxury. Sometimes the greatest luxury is not more. It is having exactly what you need, exactly where you want to be, and feeling completely comfortable being there.
For us, Le Guanahani delivered exactly that.
Le Guanahani St. Barth earns 4.8 out of 5 RESIDENT™ Stars.
With Airelles taking over operations on November 1, the setting, the suites and the peninsula remain. The question for the next chapter is whether the hospitality carries over with the same consistency. That is a review for another visit.
RESIDENT™ Stars: 4.8 / 5
Best for: Couples, luxury travelers, longer St. Barth stays and guests who want resort privacy within easy reach of Gustavia
Standouts: Ocean View Pool Suite, private pool, the Le Morne climb, resort pool and views, fresh dining, location, service, residential atmosphere
The one caveat: Swimming conditions at the beach we used were not ideal during our visit; the private pool, resort pool and lagoon areas more than compensated
Location: Grand Cul-de-Sac, Saint-Barthélemy, French West Indies
Status: Operated by Rosewood through October 1, 2026; reopens November 1, 2026 as Airelles Le Guanahani St. Barth
RESIDENT™ was hosted by Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth for the purposes of this review. Opinions are the writer’s own.
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