Le Guanahani St. Barth Review: A Private Peninsula at 40, Rated 4.8 RESIDENT™ Stars

You have enough proximity to Gustavia to enjoy everything St. Barth offers, and you can return to a private peninsula that feels completely removed. You have a luxury resort, and our Ocean View Pool Suite gave us the feeling of having our own home. You have beaches and water all around you, and the ability to walk up Le Morne and look down over the whole setting. You have sophisticated restaurants that remain relaxed. Underneath all of it is the service and consistency that defined our stay.