Best Things to Do in New York City in April 2026

April is a great time to be in New York City. The parks begin to bloom, outdoor markets return, and the city’s cultural calendar fills with events that make it one of the most exciting times to visit. Whether you’re here for a weekend or live just a subway ride away, this is the month when New York invites you back outside, back into its rhythm, and into experiences that range from classic to completely unexpected.
In this guide, you’ll find a thoughtfully curated mix of the best things to do in NYC in April 2026, from seasonal favorites like the Easter Parade and cherry blossom evenings to major concerts, immersive exhibitions, food festivals, and unforgettable nights out. It’s designed to help you plan with ease, discover something new, and make the most of the city as it shifts into spring.
Where: Jacob K. Javits Convention Center (429 11th Ave, New York, NY)
When: April 3–12, 2026
Why Go: A true New York institution, the Auto Show is where the future of driving comes into sharp focus. Inside the expansive Javits Center, you’ll find everything from sleek electric vehicles and cutting-edge concept cars to high-performance dream machines and family-ready SUVs. It’s not just about looking anymore. This year leans into experience, with immersive exhibits, test tracks, and interactive displays that invite you to step inside the next generation of automotive design.
Good to Know: The show spans multiple levels and features hundreds of vehicles from dozens of global brands, so give yourself plenty of time to explore. Comfortable shoes are essential, and if you’re even remotely considering a new car, this is one of the best places to compare options side by side.
Where: Kaye Playhouse (695 Park Ave, New York, NY)
When: April 4, 2026
Why Go: A classic fairytale takes on a luminous new life in this inventive ballet performance. Cinderella is reimagined through glowing costumes and contemporary staging, creating a visually striking experience that feels both modern and magical. Set to a beautiful classical soundtrack, the performance blends storytelling, movement, and light.
Good to Know: The performance runs about 60 minutes with no intermission, making it an easy addition to an evening out. Seating is first-come within each section, so arriving early is recommended.
Where: Williamsburg Waterfront (Brooklyn), Prospect Park (Brooklyn), and The Oculus (Lower Manhattan), New York, NY
When: Weekends, April through October 2026
Why Go: There’s a reason Smorgasburg has earned a near-mythic reputation among food lovers. What began as a Brooklyn-born experiment has grown into a vibrant open-air feast, where the city’s most inventive culinary talents gather each weekend. Think small-batch ice cream, globally inspired street food, and next-generation comfort dishes, all served with skyline views and a distinctly New York energy. It’s less a market and more a tasting tour of what’s new, creative, and quietly becoming iconic.
Good to Know: Arrive early to beat the longest lines and secure a spot to linger, especially at the waterfront and Prospect Park locations. Vendors rotate and evolve, so even frequent visitors will find something new each time. Bring cash and a healthy appetite, and plan to sample widely rather than commit to just one dish.
Where: Yankee Stadium (1 E 161st St, Bronx, NY)
When: Select dates throughout April 2026
Why Go: Catching a Yankees home game is one of those classic New York experiences that feels just as fun for first-time visitors as it does for lifelong fans. From the lively crowd to the ballpark traditions and skyline views, it’s an easy, memorable way to spend an afternoon or evening in the city. Whether you’re following the team closely or just in it for the atmosphere, it’s a great excuse to head to the Bronx and soak it all in.
New York Yankees home games for April 2026:
· April 3 – vs. Marlins (1:35 PM) Home Opener
· April 4 – vs. Marlins (7:05 PM)
· April 5 – vs. Marlins (1:35 PM)
· April 7 – vs. Athletics (7:05 PM)
· April 8 – vs. Athletics (7:05 PM)
· April 9 – vs. Athletics (1:35 PM)
· April 13 – vs. Angels (7:05 PM)
· April 14 – vs. Angels (7:05 PM)
· April 15 – vs. Angels (7:05 PM) Jackie Robinson Day
· April 16 – vs. Angels (1:35 PM)
· April 17 – vs. Royals (7:05 PM)
· April 18 – vs. Royals (1:35 PM)
· April 19 – vs. Royals (1:35 PM)
Good to Know: Weeknight games tend to feel a bit more relaxed, while weekend matchups bring a lively, full-house energy. Dress in layers, as early-season weather can shift quickly, especially for evening games.
Where: Madison Square Garden (New York, NY)
When: Select dates throughout April 2026
Why Go: A Knicks game at Madison Square Garden is one of the most electric experiences in New York. The energy inside the arena is unmistakable, with passionate fans, iconic moments, and that unmistakable buzz that builds from tip-off to the final buzzer. Whether you follow basketball closely or just want to experience a true New York crowd, it’s an easy, exciting night out in the city.
New York Knicks home games for April 2026:
· April 3 – vs. Chicago Bulls
· April 9 – vs. Boston Celtics
· April 10 – vs. Toronto Raptors
· April 12 – vs. Charlotte Hornets
Good to Know: Seats range widely in price, so there are options for different budgets. Plan to arrive early to get through security and soak in the pre-game energy.
Where: Fifth Avenue (49th Street to 57th Street), New York, NY
When: April 5, 2026 | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Why Go: Few events capture New York’s flair for the theatrical quite like this delightfully unstructured Easter tradition. Fifth Avenue becomes a moving runway of over-the-top bonnets, vintage elegance, and playful self-expression, where participants blur the line between spectator and performer. It’s part fashion moment, part street celebration, and entirely charming, especially in the shadow of St. Patrick’s Cathedral, where the spectacle reaches its most photogenic peak.
Good to Know: This isn’t a formal parade with barricades or a fixed lineup. It’s more of a stylish stroll, so you’re free to wander, mingle, and even join in. The closer you are to St. Patrick’s Cathedral, the more elaborate the looks tend to be.
Where: Castle Royale (92 Waverly St, Yonkers, NY)
When: April 10–11, 2026
Why Go: If your ideal night out leans a little dark and atmospheric, this immersive, speakeasy experience offers something entirely different. Step into a candlelit world inspired by Edgar Allan Poe, where storytelling and mixology intertwine. Each chapter of the evening unfolds through haunting tales brought to life by live performers, paired with thoughtfully crafted cocktails that echo the mood of the stories.
Good to Know: The experience runs about 90 minutes and is designed for guests 21 and over. Each ticket includes a series of themed cocktails served alongside the performances.
Where: Various locations across Manhattan, New York, NY
When: April 9–11, 2026
Why Go: For three days, Manhattan becomes a living showcase of Italian excellence, as some of the world’s most coveted brands open their doors in a way you rarely see. Boutiques typically reserved for polished retail experiences transform into intimate cultural salons, where craftsmanship takes center stage. Expect artisan demonstrations, curated installations, and a behind-the-scenes look at the artistry behind fashion, design, and gastronomy. With names like Gucci, Prada, Bottega Veneta, and Bulgari participating, it’s an immersive celebration of Italy’s creative legacy woven seamlessly into the fabric of New York.
Good to Know: Experiences are spread across dozens of flagship stores, so plan your route in advance to make the most of it. Many activations include live demonstrations, designer talks, and tastings, often with limited capacity. Guests can also capture their experience for a chance to win a luxury stay in Italy, adding a playful incentive to an already inspiring weekend.
Where: Rudolf Nureyev Space at City Center (130 W 56th St, New York, NY)
When: Select dates in April 2026 (April 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26)
Why Go: Shakespeare’s most playful comedy takes on a fresh, expressive life in this enchanting ballet. Set in a dreamlike forest filled with mischievous fairies and tangled romances, the performance blends classical technique with a light, theatrical touch
Good to Know: The performance runs about 90 minutes with no intermission. Some shows offer a more immersive, in-the-round format and post-performance meet-and-greet opportunities with the dancers. Suitable for a wide range of ages.
Where: Sixth Avenue (starting at W 44th Street), New York, NY
When: April 11, 2026
Why Go: A stirring celebration of Scottish heritage in the heart of Manhattan, the NYC Tartan Day Parade brings the pageantry of the Highlands to Sixth Avenue. Expect the rhythmic pulse of bagpipes, traditional Highland dress in every tartan imaginable, and a sense of pride that carries through the crowd. As the centerpiece of NYC Tartan Week, it’s both a cultural tribute and a joyful spectacle, honoring the enduring influence of Scottish Americans while inviting everyone to join in the celebration.
Good to Know: The parade is free to attend and draws large crowds, so arriving early along Sixth Avenue ensures the best viewing. If you’re looking to deepen the experience, Tartan Week includes additional events throughout the city, from cultural programs to social gatherings that extend the celebration beyond parade day.
Where: Chelsea Piers (62 Chelsea Piers, New York, NY)
When: April 12, 19 & 26, 2026
Why Go: For a more elevated take on brunch, this elegant cruise pairs city views with a leisurely, chef-prepared meal on the water. As you glide along the Hudson and East Rivers, iconic landmarks unfold outside floor-to-ceiling windows, creating a constantly changing backdrop to your table. With a relaxed, refined atmosphere and a touch of music in the background, it’s a lovely way to see New York from a different perspective.
Good to Know: The experience lasts about 2.5 hours and includes a plated three-course brunch with bottomless mimosas for guests 21 and over. Both indoor and open-air viewing decks are available, so you can move between spaces as the scenery shifts. Casual attire is welcome.
Where: Various venues across NYC
When: Select dates throughout April 2026
Why Go: Candlelight concerts offer one of the city’s most atmospheric ways to experience live music. Set inside historic churches and intimate venues, these performances pair the soft glow of candlelight with beautifully arranged music, ranging from classical masterpieces to modern favorites. Whether it’s Vivaldi, Adele, or film scores, each concert feels immersive, elegant, and quietly memorable, an easy choice for a refined evening out in New York.
April 2026 Candlelight Concerts in NYC:
· April 9 – Candlelight: 90s Hip-Hop on Strings
· April 9 – Candlelight: Queen vs. ABBA
· April 10 – Candlelight: Tribute to Adele
· April 10 – Candlelight: Best of Bridgerton on Strings
· April 10 – Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer
· April 12 – Candlelight: Tribute to Drake
· April 12 – Candlelight: Tribute to Bad Bunny
· April 16 – Candlelight: Best of Bridgerton on Strings
· April 16 – Candlelight: Featuring Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and More
· April 16 – Candlelight: Featuring Mozart, Bach, and Timeless Composers
· April 17 – Candlelight: Tribute to Adele
· April 17 – Candlelight: Mozart vs. Beethoven
· April 17 – Candlelight: Featuring Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and More
· April 17 – Candlelight: 90s Hip-Hop on Strings
· April 24 – Candlelight: Tribute to The Beatles
· April 24 – Candlelight: Ed Sheeran Meets Coldplay
· April 24 – Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer
· April 25 – Candlelight: Tribute to Lauryn Hill
Good to Know: Most performances run about 60 minutes and do not allow late entry, so arriving early is essential. Seating is typically assigned by section on a first-come basis.
Where: Madison Square Garden (New York, NY)
When: April 13, 2026
Why Go: A Lady Gaga show is never just a concert. It’s a full-scale spectacle. The MAYHEM Ball promises bold visuals, high-energy performances, and the kind of theatrical storytelling that has defined her career. From powerhouse vocals to unforgettable stage design.
Good to Know: Expect a high-production show with dynamic lighting, visuals, and sound. Arriving early is recommended for a smooth entry, especially at a venue as busy as Madison Square Garden.
Where: Madison Square Garden (New York, NY)
When: April 16, 2026
Why Go: Few artists connect with an audience quite like Lewis Capaldi. Known for his deeply emotional ballads and disarming sense of humor, his live performances strike a balance between heartfelt and effortlessly entertaining. Hearing songs like Someone You Loved in a venue as iconic as Madison Square Garden adds an extra layer of atmosphere, making this a standout concert for anyone who appreciates powerful vocals and honest songwriting.
Good to Know: Doors open early, and arriving ahead of time is recommended to allow for security checks and a smooth entry. The show may include dynamic lighting and sound effects, so plan accordingly if you are sensitive to those elements. Opening support comes from Joy Crookes, adding another strong voice to the evening’s lineup.
Where: Arlo NoMad (11 E 31st St, New York, NY)
When: April 17, 2026
Why Go: If you are looking for something a little unexpected, this immersive dining experience offers a refreshing twist on a night out in the city. Guests are guided through a three-course meal while blindfolded, allowing flavors, textures, and aromas to take center stage in a completely new way. It is equal parts playful and sensory, making even familiar ingredients feel like a discovery. Perfect for date night or a memorable evening with friends.
Good to Know: Guests choose between meat, seafood, or vegan menus in advance, though the exact dishes remain a surprise until the evening. The experience is designed for ages 12 and up, and dietary preferences must be submitted after booking. Drinks and gratuity are not included, so plan accordingly for the full experience.
Where: Whiskey Stories® (161 Stockholm St, Brooklyn, NY)
When: April 18, 2026
Why Go: This is not your typical whiskey tasting. Designed as a fully immersive, multi-course experience, Whiskey Stories® blends storytelling, sensory elements, and expertly curated pairings into an evening that feels both intimate and theatrical. Each pour is paired with thoughtfully crafted dishes and unexpected moments that encourage you to slow down and truly explore flavor in a new way. It’s refined without feeling formal, and ideal for anyone who enjoys discovering something a little different.
Good to Know: Advance booking is required, and guests must confirm their reservation directly after purchase, including any dietary restrictions at least five days in advance. The experience runs about three hours and is designed for guests 21 and over.
Where: The Cutting Room (44 E 32nd St, New York, NY)
When: April 19, 2026
Why Go: A lively tribute to the golden age of swing, this performance captures the spirit of Sinatra while adding a few unexpected notes along the way. Backed by a full big band, Steven Maglio brings warmth, charm, and a sense of nostalgia to the stage, blending classic standards with lesser-known gems. With live music, a touch of old-school glamour, and even a bit of comedy to open the night, it’s an easy, feel-good evening that leans into timeless New York style.
Good to Know: There is a smart casual dress code that fits the venue’s polished but relaxed atmosphere. Arrive early to settle in and enjoy the full experience.
Where: Beacon Theatre (New York, NY)
When: April 19, 2026
Why Go: Two of the sharpest voices in comedy share the stage for an evening that promises quick wit, smart commentary, and plenty of laugh-out-loud moments. John Oliver and Seth Meyers each bring their own distinct style, blending observational humor with cultural insight in a way that feels both timely and effortlessly entertaining. It’s a rare chance to see them live together in one of the city’s most beloved venues.
Good to Know: The Beacon Theatre’s intimate setting makes it especially enjoyable for comedy, with great sightlines throughout the space.
Where: Brooklyn Botanic Garden (Cherry Esplanade, Brooklyn, NY)
When: April 21–24, 2026
Why Go: There is something magical about seeing cherry blossoms after dark, and Hanami Nights captures that feeling beautifully. As dusk settles, the garden’s Kanzan trees glow softly, creating a dreamlike setting that feels worlds away from the city’s usual pace. The evening unfolds like a gentle cultural journey, with live music, traditional performances, and hands-on experiences woven throughout the landscape.
Good to Know: This is a ticketed evening event and tends to sell out, especially during peak bloom. Outside food is not permitted, but curated Japanese food and drink options are available on-site. Bring a blanket if you plan to linger under the blossoms, and allow time to wander through the Japanese Hill-and-Pond Garden for a more immersive experience.
Where: Park Avenue Armory (643 Park Ave, New York, NY)
When: April 22–26, 2026
Why Go: For anyone drawn to the power of images, this is one of the most compelling cultural events of the season. The Photography Show gathers leading galleries from around the world inside the grand, light-filled halls of the Park Avenue Armory, offering a sweeping look at the medium, from historic works to contemporary pieces that push boundaries. Plenty of opportunities to discover emerging artists, revisit masters, and see photography in all its evolving forms.
Good to Know: The opening night on April 22 is a VIP preview, while the following days are open to the public. Alongside the exhibitions, a thoughtfully curated program of talks and panels adds depth and context, making it worth setting aside a few hours to fully explore.
Where: Macy’s Herald Square (151 W 34th St, New York, NY)
When: April 23–May 10, 2026
Why Go: Few spring traditions in New York feel as joyful and accessible as the Macy’s Flower Show. This year’s “Homegrown” theme transforms the iconic Herald Square flagship into a whimsical garden inspired by American craft and creativity. Expect lush floral installations layered with unexpected details, from stained-glass–inspired panels to handwoven textures and sculptural elements that blur the line between nature and design. It’s immersive, playful, and entirely free, making it one of the city’s most delightful seasonal experiences.
Good to Know: Admission is free, and you can wander through at your own pace during store hours.
Where: Beacon Theatre (New York, NY)
When: April 23 & 25, 2026
Why Go: Bert Kreischer brings his signature storytelling style to the stage with a show that leans equal parts outrageous and relatable. Known for turning real-life chaos into comedy, his performances are fast-paced, wildly entertaining, and filled with the kind of anecdotes that feel both over-the-top and oddly familiar. It’s a great pick if you’re looking for a lively night out with plenty of laughs and a high-energy crowd.
Good to Know: Shows tend to sell quickly, especially for multi-night runs like this one. The Beacon Theatre offers an intimate setting compared to larger arenas, so every seat feels close to the action. Expect adult humor and a lively atmosphere throughout the evening.
Where: Madison Square Garden (New York, NY)
When: April 24, 2026
Why Go: Demi Lovato brings a powerful mix of pop, rock, and deeply personal storytelling to the stage, making this tour feel both high-energy and emotionally resonant. Known for her commanding vocals and candid connection with fans, her live shows strike a balance between polished performance and raw authenticity.
Good to Know: Madison Square Garden shows draw large crowds, so arriving early is recommended. Plan your evening around an 8:00 p.m. start.
Where: New York Botanical Garden (2900 Southern Blvd, Bronx, NY)
When: Through April 26, 2026
Why Go: Spring arrives early inside the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory, where orchids take on the spirit of New York in the most imaginative way. This year’s exhibition reinterprets the city’s streetscapes through a floral lens, blending urban edge with botanical beauty. Picture familiar scenes reimagined in blooms, from neighborhood corners to iconic city details, all brought to life with thousands of vibrant orchids. It’s immersive, artistic, and unmistakably New York.
Good to Know: Weekends and peak afternoon hours tend to draw the largest crowds, so a weekday morning visit offers a quieter, more atmospheric experience.
Where: Various locations across New York City
When: Select weekends throughout October 2026
Why Go: One of the most vibrant and delicious ways to experience Japanese culture in New York, Japan Fes turns city streets into lively open-air markets filled with incredible food, music, and energy. From savory street food favorites to inventive desserts and regional specialties, it’s a celebration of flavor and creativity. With dozens of vendors at each event, it’s the kind of place where you wander, taste, and discover something new at every turn.
Japan Fes NYC events in April 2026:
April 4 – The Village (Broadway, 8th–9th St)
April 5 – Upper West Side (Broadway, 103rd–104th St)
April 11 – East Village (2nd Ave, 10th–11th St)
April 12 – East Village (Astor Place)
April 18 – Morningside Heights
April 19 – Chelsea (6th Ave, 23rd–24th St)
April 25 – Chelsea (8th Ave, 16th–17th St)
April 26 – Astoria (Steinway St, Broadway–34th Ave)
Good to Know: Each event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is free to attend. Locations rotate across neighborhoods, so you can easily catch one no matter where you’re staying. Come hungry, bring cash, and plan to sample widely, this is very much a try-a-little-of-everything kind of experience.
Where: Carmine’s Times Square (200 W 44th St, New York, NY)
When: Select dates in April 2026 (including April 3, 4, 10, 12, 13, 19, 20, 25, 26)
Why Go: Dinner and a show takes on a playful, interactive twist with this Prohibition-era murder mystery set inside a lively speakeasy. Guests are drawn into the story from the moment they arrive, surrounded by flappers, mobsters, and live jazz, all while trying to piece together a whodunit that unfolds throughout the evening. It’s theatrical without feeling formal, blending humor, suspense, and a convivial, anything-can-happen energy that makes it especially fun for groups.
Good to Know: The experience runs about two to two and a half hours and includes a generous, family-style Italian meal from Carmine’s. Dressing the part is encouraged, and there are even awards at the end of the night.
Where: ARTE Museum (61 Chelsea Piers, New York, 10011)
When: Through June 30, 2026
Why Go: A beautifully produced digital art experience that blends light, sound, and large-scale projections into something completely transportive. Each room feels like stepping into a different world, making it one of the most visually striking immersive exhibits in the city right now.
Good to Know: Timed entry is required, and weekends tend to sell out. Give yourself at least an hour to move through the installations without rushing.
Where: American Dream (1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, 07073)
When: Through May 15, 2026
Why Go: Playful, colorful, and unapologetically fun, this experience leans into nostalgia with rooms filled with bubbles, ball pits, and surreal interactive installations. It’s lighthearted in the best way and perfect if you want something visually fun and low-pressure.
Good to Know: This is a great option for families or groups. It’s located just outside NYC, so plan a bit of extra travel time.
Where: One Times Square (1475 Broadway, New York, NY)
When: Through June 30, 2026
Why Go: A bright, candy-colored escape in the heart of Times Square, this immersive experience blends art, design, and playful installations into something that feels both whimsical and very Instagram-friendly.
Good to Know: Expect bold colors, mirrored rooms, and interactive displays. It’s a quick but visually engaging stop if you’re already in Midtown.
Where: ARTECHOUSE NYC (439 W 15th St, New York, NY)
When: Through May 31, 2026
Why Go: A digital garden in full bloom, this immersive exhibition transforms spring into a multi-sensory experience. Think cascading florals, shifting light, and interactive installations that respond as you move through them. It’s a fresh, visually rich take on the season that feels both calming and mesmerizing.
Good to Know: Located in Chelsea Market, it’s easy to pair with lunch or an afternoon stroll along the High Line. Plan for about an hour to fully explore the space.
Where: ARTECHOUSE NYC (439 W 15th St, New York, NY)
When: Through May 31, 2026
Why Go: A bold, high-impact digital art experience that pushes the boundaries of what immersive exhibitions can be. SUBMERGE brings together leading global digital artists to create large-scale, cinematic worlds projected in stunning clarity across a 270-degree canvas. The result feels futuristic and fast-moving, blending art, technology, and storytelling.
Good to Know: Exhibitions rotate within the same space, so check which installation is running when you visit.
Where: 526 6th Avenue, New York, NY
When: April 17–June 29, 2026
Why Go: For something darker and more psychological, this experience explores the minds and methods of infamous serial killers through immersive storytelling and interactive exhibits. It’s intense, thought-provoking, and definitely not your typical museum outing.
Good to Know: Not suitable for younger audiences. Expect graphic themes and a more serious tone compared to other immersive experiences.
New York in April offers that rare balance of energy and ease. There is just enough happening to keep every day interesting, without the intensity of peak summer crowds. Whether you’re drawn to live music, cultural events, immersive experiences, or simply wandering through neighborhoods, this is a month that rewards curiosity. Plan a few highlights, leave room to explore, and let the city unfold around you.
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