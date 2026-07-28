Is August a good time to visit New York City?
Yes. Expect a packed summer calendar, long evenings, outdoor events, and plenty of rooftop and park activity, though the weather can be hot and humid.
What is the weather like in August?
Daytime temperatures usually reach the low 80s, with warm nights, high humidity, and occasional thunderstorms.
What are the best free things to do in NYC in August?
Free summer concerts, outdoor movies, street festivals, park performances, and car-free Summer Streets events take place throughout the month.
August is one of the most event-filled months in New York City, with major concerts, outdoor festivals, immersive exhibitions, free cultural programming, and the opening weeks of the US Open all competing for space on the calendar. The weather is typically hot and humid, with daytime temperatures in the low 80s and occasional thunderstorms, so the best itineraries balance outdoor events with museums, theater, dining, and other air-conditioned stops.
The biggest events in New York City in August 2026 include Harry Styles at Madison Square Garden, Harlem Week, Summer Streets, Shakespeare in the Park, the US Open Tennis Championships, and large-scale exhibitions across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens. Several of the month’s most popular concerts and ticketed experiences are likely to sell out, making advance reservations essential, while many of the city’s street festivals, park performances, and neighborhood celebrations remain free.
What follows is a guide to the best things to do in New York City in August 2026, including the concerts, festivals, sporting events, exhibitions, and seasonal experiences worth planning around.
Where: Participating restaurants citywide
When: Now through August 16, 2026
Why Go: Twice a year, New York City's dining scene opens up. Restaurant Week brings hundreds of the city's best tables together under one program, with prix-fixe menus priced at $30, $45, or $60 for lunch, dinner, or both. It is a invitation to explore, whether that means booking the downtown spot you have been eyeing for months or crossing a bridge into a different borough. The full list of participating restaurants, searchable by neighborhood and cuisine, goes live on the NYC Restaurant Week page a couple of weeks before reservations open.
Good to Know: Tables at the most sought-after restaurants fill up fast once booking opens. Check the program page regularly in the days leading up to launch and have a shortlist ready. Participating restaurants set their own meal periods, so confirm whether your chosen spot is offering lunch, dinner, or both before you plan your evening.
Where: Various venues across NYC
When: Select dates throughout August 2026
Why Go: Candlelight concerts offer one of the city’s most atmospheric ways to experience live music. Set inside historic churches and intimate venues, these performances pair the soft glow of candlelight with beautifully arranged music, ranging from classical masterpieces to modern favorites. Whether it’s Vivaldi, Adele, or film scores, each concert feels immersive, elegant, and quietly memorable, an easy choice for a refined evening out in New York.
August 2026 Candlelight Concerts in NYC:
August 2: Candlelight: Tribute to Bad Bunny
August 14: Candlelight: 90s Hip-Hop on Strings
August 14: Candlelight: Tribute to Adele
August15: Candlelight Babies: Classical Sounds to Stimulate Little Minds
August 15: Candlelight: Tribute to Trent Reznor
August 15: Candlelight: Tribute to Metallica
August 27: Candlelight: Featuring Vivaldi's Four Seasons and More
Good to Know: Most performances run about 60 minutes and do not allow late entry, so arriving early is essential. Seating is typically assigned by section on a first-come basis.
Where: Various locations throughout Harlem
When: August 1 through 16, 2026
Why Go: What began as a single neighborhood celebration more than 50 years ago has grown into one of New York’s most expansive summer cultural festivals. Harlem Week fills the neighborhood with live music, outdoor film screenings, food events, community conversations, health and wellness programs, and tributes to the artists and institutions that have shaped Harlem’s influence far beyond Upper Manhattan.
Good to Know: Events take place at venues and public spaces across Harlem, including the Adam Clayton Powell Jr. State Office Building, Marcus Garvey Park, West 125th Street, and local cultural institutions.
Where: Yankee Stadium (1 E 161st St, Bronx, NY)
When: Select dates throughout August 2026
Why Go: Catching a Yankees home game is one of those classic New York experiences that feels just as fun for first-time visitors as it does for lifelong fans. From the lively crowd to the ballpark traditions and skyline views, it’s an easy, memorable way to spend an afternoon or evening in the city. Whether you’re following the team closely or just in it for the atmosphere, it’s a great excuse to head to the Bronx and soak it all in.
New York Yankees home games for August 2026:
August 3: Yankees vs Cardinals
August 4: Yankees vs Cardinals
August 5: Yankees vs Cardinals
August 7: Yankees vs Braves
August 8: Yankees vs Braves
August 9: Yankees vs Braves
August 11: Yankees vs Mariners
August 12: Yankees vs Mariners
August 13: Yankees vs Mariners
August 21: Yankees vs Blue Jays
August 22: Yankees vs Blue Jays
August 23: Yankees vs Blue Jays
August 25: Yankees vs Astros
August 26: Yankees vs Astros
August 27: Yankees vs Astros
August 28: Yankees vs Red Sox
August 29: Yankees vs Red Sox
August 30: Yankees vs Red Sox
Good to Know: Take the subway rather than driving, the 4, B, and D trains stop at 161st Street–Yankee Stadium, while parking nearby is limited and game-day traffic can be punishing. Gates generally open 90 minutes before the first pitch, which leaves time to clear security and explore Monument Park or the Yankees Museum before settling into your seat.
Where: Delacorte Theater, Central Park, Manhattan
When: Now – August 23, 2026 (The Winter’s Tale)
Why Go: The Public Theater's beloved free summer series returns to the newly renovated Delacorte Theater in Central Park with a fresh production of The Winter’s Tale, running July 25 through August 23. The open-air theater sits at the edge of the Great Lawn, and on a warm July evening, there are few better ways to spend a night in New York City.
Good to Know: Tickets are free but require a Public Theater Patron ID, which can be created in advance at publictheater.org/register. Tickets are distributed at noon on each performance day at the Delacorte, and vouchers are also available at locations across all five boroughs starting at noon. A digital lottery through the TodayTix app runs on each performance day as well. Check the Public Theater website for the performance calendar and that day's borough distribution.
Where: The Joyce Theater (175 Eighth Avenue, Chelsea)
When: August 4 through 16, 2026
Why Go: Misty Copeland takes the curatorial lead for two ambitious weeks of ballet at The Joyce, bringing together dancers and choreographers from some of the world’s most respected companies. The festival moves freely between the classical canon and contemporary work, with artists from American Ballet Theatre, New York City Ballet, Dance Theatre of Harlem, Houston Ballet, Paris Opera Ballet, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, and other companies sharing the stage. The program offers a broader look at where ballet has been and where a new generation is taking it.
Good to Know: Performances take place Tuesday through Sunday, with evening shows at 7:30 p.m. and weekend matinees at 2 p.m. Week One runs approximately 90 minutes, including intermission, while Week Two lasts approximately two hours.
Where: MetLife Stadium (1 MetLife Stadium Drive, East Rutherford, New Jersey)
When: August 12, 2026
Why Go: Few bands can fill a stadium with hard rock quite like Guns N’ Roses. The group brings its 2026 world tour to the New York area for a night built around the songs that made it one of the defining rock acts of the late 1980s and early 1990s, from sprawling anthems to heavier, guitar-driven classics.
Good to Know: The concert begins at 6:25 p.m. Stadium doors open at 5 p.m., and parking lots open at 1:25 p.m.
Where: Arlo Williamsburg (96 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn)
When: August 14, 2026
Why Go: Part stand-up show, part guided tasting, An Idiot’s Guide to Wine turns a night of drinking into something far more entertaining than the usual wine class. Guests sample six different varietals from around the world while working their way through a comedy set written by Australian comedian Merrick Watts, who also holds a Level 3 qualification from the Wine & Spirit Education Trust.
Good to Know: This is a 21-and-over event, and tickets are selling quickly. Alcohol consumption is optional, though nonalcoholic drinks cost extra and are not included with admission.
Where: Arlo NoMad (11 East 31st Street, Manhattan)
When: August 14, 2026
Why Go: Dining in the Dark removes the visual cues that usually shape a meal, leaving taste, aroma, and texture to do all the work. Guests wear blindfolds throughout a secret three-course dinner, turning each course into a guessing game of ingredients and flavors. Choose from meat, seafood, or vegan menus, then settle in for an experience that is equal parts dinner, sensory experiment, and conversation starter.
Good to Know: Each ticket includes a three-course menu with an appetizer, main course, and dessert. Guests must select the Red meat menu, Blue seafood menu, or Green vegan menu and complete the dietary-requirements form after booking. The experience is open to guests ages 12 and older; anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
Where: MetLife Stadium (1 MetLife Stadium Drive, East Rutherford, New Jersey)
When: August 21, 22, 25, and 26, 2026
Why Go: Bruno Mars returns to the New York area for four stadium nights. The Romantic Tour is also his first stadium tour as a solo headliner, giving his catalog of polished pop, funk, soul, and R&B the largest possible setting. RAYE and DJ Pee Wee join all four MetLife dates, turning the shows into some of the biggest and most in-demand concert nights of the summer.
Good to Know: All four concerts begin at 7 p.m. Stadium doors open at 5:30 p.m., and parking lots open at 2 p.m.
Where: Queens Botanical Garden (43-50 Main Street, Flushing, Queens)
When: August 22 and 23, 2026
Why Go: Queens Botanical Garden’s annual orchid exhibition returns for its thirteenth year with hundreds of blooms, including rare and exotic varieties imported from Taiwan by the Taiwan Orchid Growers Association. The flowers are arranged in immersive installations alongside work by artists Muchen Wang, Isaac Yu, Yuqi Liu, Yasunari Onodera, and Non Charoenwattananon. Beyond the displays, the weekend brings Taiwanese food and drinks, live music, tea ceremonies, and hands-on cultural programming, making this far more than a traditional flower show.
Good to Know: The exhibition runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, and from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 23. Admission includes access to the exhibition, the garden grounds, and its botanical collections. Workshops and demonstrations include ikebana, jelly-flower art, dough-figurine art, orchid care, and Chinese diabolo.
Where: Madison Square Garden (4 Pennsylvania Plaza, Midtown Manhattan)
When: August 26, 28, and 29, 2026
Why Go: Harry Styles returns to Madison Square Garden. The Together, Together tour supports his fourth album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, while also drawing from the solo hits that have made him one of the defining pop performers of his generation. Jamie xx joins the New York dates, making the opening week one of the most anticipated concert runs of the summer.
Good to Know: The August performances take place on August 26, 28, and 29, with each concert beginning at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Where: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (Flushing Meadows–Corona Park, Queens)
When: August 23 through September 13, 2026
Why Go: The US Open is New York’s defining late-summer sporting event, bringing the world’s leading tennis players to Queens for three weeks of qualifying matches, championship play, and packed night sessions beneath the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Good to Know: Fan Week runs from August 23 through 29, followed by the main tournament through September 13. Tickets are sold by session and venue, with separate options for Arthur Ashe Stadium, Louis Armstrong Stadium, and grounds admission.
Where: Kaye Playhouse (695 Park Avenue, between East 68th Street and Lexington Avenue, Manhattan)
When: August 29, 2026
Why Go: Sleeping Beauty gets a luminous new treatment in this hour-long production, which pairs classical ballet with glow-in-the-dark costumes and contemporary stage technology. Six local dancers bring the familiar story to life through choreography designed to make every turn, leap, and gesture part of the visual spectacle.
Good to Know: Late entry is not permitted, so plan to arrive early. Seating is assigned on a first-come, first-served basis within each ticketed zone. The show runs for 60 minutes, with no intermission. Doors open 30 minutes before the performance.
Where: Williamsburg Waterfront (Brooklyn), Prospect Park (Brooklyn), and The Oculus (Lower Manhattan), New York, NY
When: Weekends, April through October 2026
Why Go: There’s a reason Smorgasburg has earned a near-mythic reputation among food lovers. What began as a Brooklyn-born experiment has grown into a vibrant open-air feast, where the city’s most inventive culinary talents gather each weekend. Think small-batch ice cream, globally inspired street food, and next-generation comfort dishes, all served with skyline views and a distinctly New York energy. It’s less a market and more a tasting tour of what’s new, creative, and quietly becoming iconic.
Good to Know: Arrive early to beat the longest lines and secure a spot to linger, especially at the waterfront and Prospect Park locations. Vendors rotate and evolve, so even frequent visitors will find something new each time. Bring cash and a healthy appetite, and plan to sample widely rather than commit to just one dish.
Why Go: NYC’s immersive museums offer an afternoon that feels transportive, surprising, and wonderfully memorable. Whether you loves contemporary art, ancient history, or the kind of experience that invites you to step inside another world, these exhibitions make for an outing that feels far more interesting than an ordinary museum visit.
ARTE MUSEUM: New York transforms Chelsea Piers into a multi-sensory world of digital landscapes, atmospheric sound, and custom-crafted scent. Inspired by the beauty of nature, the exhibition surrounds visitors with immersive projections and interactive installations before ending at ARTE CAFE, where tea is paired with New York-themed media art. From July 24 through August 14, the museum also hosts BTS THE CITY ARIRANG, a special experience built around light, sound, and movement.
Mercer Labs: Museum of Art and Technology: brings art and technology together across fifteen immersive rooms in Downtown Manhattan. Visitors can walk through fields of suspended light, interact with robotic instruments, experience sound through floor vibrations, and see classic artworks reimagined as vast cinematic projections.
Space Explorers: The ISS Experience: brings visitors aboard the International Space Station through a large-scale, free-roaming virtual reality journey. Built around footage captured during real NASA missions, the 40-minute experience lets guests move through a detailed model of the ISS, walk alongside astronauts, and take in extraordinary views of Earth from orbit.
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