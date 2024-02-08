Award-Winning Documentary Offers Twelve Women’s Unique Perspective of War in Ukraine

As Ukraine fights back, Floyd shines the brightest light possible on the grit, determination, vulnerability and the strength of the women of Ukraine.

12 Women’s War has been awarded Outstanding Excellence at the Documentaries Without Borders International Film Festival, Best Human Rights entry at the Toronto International Women Film Festival, Finalist at the International Women Filmmakers Festival, Semi-Finalist at the Bridge of Peace International Film Festival, and Honorable Mention at the Heart of Europe International Season Film Festival. It was an official selection in the Valkyrie International Film Festival, International New York Film Festival and the ETHOS Film Awards. The documentary premiered at an opening night screening and received a Special Jury Award for Directing at Los Angeles’ 14th annual Awareness Film Festival, which spotlights “films that make a difference.”