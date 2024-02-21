How Trac Systems is Reconstructing the Future of Bitcoin with Trac Core

According to Trac Systems Chief Strategy Officer, Alex Philippine, "This technology lays the groundwork for future BRC protocols, and builds on the composability of external and internal functions for upcoming Bitcoin tools." He adds, "Our primary objective is to keep serving this community while looking forward to the future of incredibly secure Bitcoin inscribing and indexing."Trac Core is marking a new era in secure data indexing on Bitcoin with the introduction of its innovative cryptographic technology, 'Trac Core for TAP Protocol.' This technology, centered around decentralized Bitcoin indexing and categorizing, represents a considerable leap forward in the crypto landscape. Trac Core’s vision, however, extends far indexing to include standalone protocols such as TAP and PIPE, amongst others.