A Farewell to Power? Trump's Conviction Makes History!

Donald Trump has shattered yet another record, but this time it's not one he'll be particularly proud about. On a day that will undoubtedly be etched into the lengthy biography of American history, a New York jury found the former president guilty of 34 felony charges related to a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 US election.

The question is, are we surprised or confused by the whole situation because this all seems like a plot in a movie that I don't think any of us were prepared for.