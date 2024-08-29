Are Undersea Cable Projects in Puerto Rico the Solution to Electricity Woes

LUMA, already facing calls for its ouster, has received fresh condemnation over price hikes for a customer population that already pays some of the highest average rates in the United States. “Puerto Ricans are paying the highest price for the worst electric service".
Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D-N. Y.)Jul 19, 2024
Puerto Rico has long struggled with a fragile and costly electricity system that has hindered its economic development and quality of life. Hurricanes, outdated infrastructure, and reliance on imported fossil fuels have exacerbated the island's energy challenges.
However, a groundbreaking proposal by Adam Rousselle, a former military officer turned entrepreneur, could provide a transformative solution. This article examines the potential of Rousselle's ambitious undersea cable project to address Puerto Rico's chronic electricity issues and explores its broader implications for the Caribbean and beyond.
The driving force behind this big thinking is Adam Rousselle, an entrepreneur with a substantial portfolio of successes in the utility and forestry industries.
The cost for a single cable has been estimated at $6 billion. But in order to ensure the island’s electricity supply, a second cable should be installed at the same time as the first, increasing the cost to an estimated $8.5 to $9 billion, he said.
Adam Rousselle's journey from military service to entrepreneurship is a testament to resilience and innovation.
After serving in the U.S. Army, including fighting with the Contras in Honduras and participating in Operation Desert Storm, Rousselle transitioned to civilian life with a drive to make a positive impact.
His ventures have not been without challenges; Rousselle faced wrongful imprisonment in Honduras due to accusations of illegal mahogany harvesting.
However, he successfully leveraged satellite technology to clear his name and exonerate his staff, demonstrating his ability to overcome adversity with innovative solutions.
Rousselle's latest endeavor is his most ambitious yet: an undersea cable that would connect the U.S. mainland to Puerto Rico, delivering a reliable and clean energy supply to the island. This project represents a bold step towards solving Puerto Rico's long-standing electricity problems while also positioning the island as a hub for renewable energy in the Caribbean.
One of the primary goals of the undersea cable project is to cut Puerto Rico's electricity costs in half. The island's current reliance on imported diesel and coal not only makes electricity expensive but also contributes to environmental degradation.
By tapping into the U.S. mainland's energy grid, Puerto Rico could access cheaper, cleaner electricity, reducing its dependence on fossil fuels and lowering energy costs for its residents and businesses.
In addition to cost savings, the undersea cable would provide a more reliable power supply. Puerto Rico's existing grid is highly vulnerable to hurricanes, which have caused prolonged blackouts and significant damage in recent years.
The cable, buried deep underwater and shielded from storms, would ensure a consistent and hurricane-proof energy supply, greatly enhancing the island's resilience to future natural disasters.
While the undersea cable offers a solution to Puerto Rico's generation problems, it does not directly address the island's fragile grid infrastructure.
Most of Puerto Rico's power generation facilities are located on its southern coast, far from the major population centers in the north. These facilities are also outdated and heavily reliant on heavy oil, a highly polluting fuel.
By bringing clean energy directly to Puerto Rico's northern region, the undersea cable would alleviate some of the pressure on the island's transmission system, which is vulnerable to damage from hurricanes and other natural disasters.
Although the cable alone cannot solve all of Puerto Rico's energy challenges, it would significantly improve the island's energy security and reduce its carbon footprint.
Rousselle's undersea cable project is part of a broader global trend towards undersea electricity transmission. Around the world, countries are increasingly turning to submarine cables to move clean energy over long distances, connecting regions with abundant renewable resources to areas with high energy demand.
As I write, a quarter of Puerto Rico’s 3.22 million people are without electricity after Hurricane Ernesto swept through their island. Ernesto has left slightly less damage than Hurricane Maria in 2017. In that hurricane, more than a third of the island was plunged into darkness, and some communities were without power for nine months.
Latrobe Bulletin News
Several successful undersea cable projects have already been implemented or are in the planning stages. For instance, the North Sea Link, a 1.4-gigawatt cable connecting the north of England to southern Norway, opened in 2021 and was the world's longest at the time, spanning 447 miles.
This cable allows excess power from offshore wind farms to flow east to Norway and hydroelectric power to flow west to the UK when wind generation is low.
Another example is the Champlain-Hudson Power Express line, which will carry 1.2 gigawatts of electricity from Hydro-Quebec to New York City via a 339-mile submarine and underground cable.
Projects like these demonstrate the feasibility and benefits of undersea electricity transmission, providing valuable lessons for Rousselle's proposed project in Puerto Rico.
We’ve written about the massive failures of LUMA Energy, and now the company is in the news again. The island’s people have been faced with yet another series of blackouts in the midst of a dangerous heat wave. Mainland news outlets have covered the blackouts, but the U.S. Congress, the island’s inept and corrupt government, and LUMA Energy itself have yet to address the root causes of the power company’s foundering.
Dailykos.com
Rousselle envisions extending the undersea cable network throughout the Caribbean Basin, creating a regional grid that would enhance energy security and resilience across the islands.
This network could move green energy generated on the U.S. mainland to the Caribbean, reducing the region's reliance on fossil fuels and lowering the risk of power outages due to hurricanes.
The potential benefits of such a network are immense. In addition to improving energy reliability and reducing costs, a Caribbean-wide grid could stimulate economic development by attracting investment in renewable energy projects and creating jobs in the energy sector.
It could also strengthen ties between the United States and its Caribbean neighbors, fostering greater regional cooperation and integration.
Rousselle's undersea cable project represents a bold and innovative approach to solving Puerto Rico's energy challenges. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and thinking on a grand scale, this project has the potential to transform the island's energy landscape, making it more resilient, sustainable, and affordable.
However, realizing this vision will require overcoming significant technical, financial, and political hurdles. Building a 1,850-mile undersea cable is a massive engineering challenge, and securing the necessary funding and regulatory approvals will be no small feat. Moreover, the success of the project will depend on the willingness of stakeholders in Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland to think big and embrace new approaches to energy generation and transmission.
While the undersea cable project offers significant benefits, it also comes with potential downsides. The enormous cost of construction, estimated in the billions, poses a financial challenge that could burden taxpayers or require substantial public and private investment.
Additionally, the project may face environmental concerns, such as the impact on marine ecosystems during installation.
The complexity of such a large-scale engineering endeavor could lead to delays, cost overruns, and technical difficulties. Moreover, reliance on a single energy source could create vulnerabilities if the cable were to be damaged or disrupted, leaving Puerto Rico without a backup energy solution.
The United States could solve the two problems with a one project, an underwater cable. Such cables are increasingly common around the world and in the United States as we seek to move clean energy longer distances. Many more are planned. They have very low line losses and are highly reliable.
The Breakthrough Organiaztion: "An Underseas Cable to Power Puerto Rico"
The high cost of electricity in Puerto Rico is a major issue that affects nearly every aspect of life on the island. On average, Puerto Rican residents pay approximately 20 to 30 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh), which is almost double the average cost in the continental United States, where electricity typically costs around 13 to 14 cents per kWh. This significant price difference can be attributed to several factors, all of which contribute to the island's energy challenges.
Puerto Rico's electricity generation is heavily dependent on imported fossil fuels, particularly diesel and oil. These fuels are not only expensive but also subject to price volatility in global markets. Unlike the mainland United States, which has access to a broader mix of energy sources including natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar, Puerto Rico's energy generation options are limited.
The island's energy infrastructure is outdated and in dire need of modernization. Much of the electricity generation equipment, particularly on the southern coast, is antiquated and inefficient. These old systems require more fuel to generate the same amount of electricity as newer, more efficient technologies, leading to higher operational costs.
Additionally, the island's transmission and distribution infrastructure is vulnerable to damage from hurricanes and other natural disasters, leading to frequent outages and further inefficiencies.
Puerto Rico's geographical location as an island adds to the logistical challenges of maintaining and supplying its energy infrastructure. All fuel has to be imported, which involves additional shipping and handling costs. Moreover, the island's mountainous terrain complicates the transmission of electricity from generation sites on the southern coast to the major population centers in the north, leading to further inefficiencies and higher costs.
The high cost of electricity has a direct impact on the cost of living and doing business in Puerto Rico. For residents, this means higher utility bills, which can be particularly burdensome given the island's economic challenges. For businesses, high energy costs can reduce profitability, discourage investment, and contribute to the overall economic stagnation of the island. The manufacturing sector, in particular, is heavily impacted by energy costs, which can be a significant portion of operational expenses.
While there is potential for renewable energy development in Puerto Rico, such as solar and wind, these sources have not been fully tapped. One reason is the initial high cost of developing renewable energy projects, which requires significant upfront investment. Additionally, the island's vulnerability to hurricanes makes the widespread deployment of wind and solar infrastructure challenging, as these systems can be easily damaged by severe weather.
The disparity in electricity costs between Puerto Rico and the mainland United States exacerbates economic inequalities. While residents in the U.S. mainland benefit from more affordable energy, which supports economic growth and stability, Puerto Ricans face disproportionately high costs that strain household budgets and hinder economic development. This energy cost disparity is one of the many factors that contribute to the broader economic challenges facing Puerto Rico, including its debt crisis and high poverty rates.
In conclusion, the high cost of electricity in Puerto Rico is a complex issue with multiple contributing factors, including reliance on imported fossil fuels, outdated infrastructure, and geographical challenges. These high costs not only burden residents and businesses but also impede the island's economic development.
Addressing these challenges requires significant investment in infrastructure modernization, a shift towards renewable energy, and innovative solutions like the proposed undersea cable project, which could provide more affordable and reliable energy for the island.
As of now, Puerto Rico's energy supply is primarily managed by two entities: LUMA Energy and the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA).
- LUMA Energy is a private consortium that took over the operation and management of Puerto Rico's transmission and distribution system in June 2021. The consortium is a joint venture between Quanta Services and ATCO Ltd. LUMA is responsible for maintaining and operating the island's power grid, including the infrastructure that transmits and distributes electricity to homes and businesses.
Their role is crucial in improving the reliability of the grid, which has been historically plagued by outages and inefficiencies, especially following natural disasters like hurricanes.
- PREPA is a government-owned corporation and was the sole provider of electricity in Puerto Rico before LUMA's involvement. PREPA still manages the island's power generation facilities, which are outdated and largely reliant on fossil fuels such as oil, coal, and natural gas.
The authority has been under significant financial strain, with a massive debt burden and a history of operational challenges, including poor maintenance and vulnerability to hurricanes.
Efforts to modernize PREPA's infrastructure have been ongoing, but progress has been slow.
Together, LUMA Energy and PREPA are responsible for the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity across Puerto Rico. However, the island's energy system remains fragile and in need of significant upgrades to ensure a reliable and sustainable power supply for its residents.
The undersea cable project proposed by Adam Rousselle offers a compelling blueprint for addressing Puerto Rico's energy problems while also advancing broader goals of sustainability and resilience in the Caribbean.
As the world grapples with the challenges of climate change and the transition to a zero-carbon economy, projects like this one will be critical in shaping a more sustainable and secure energy future.
If successful, Rousselle's vision could serve as a model for other regions facing similar challenges, demonstrating the power of innovation and bold thinking in solving some of the most pressing problems of our time.
As Puerto Rico looks to the future, the undersea cable project stands out as a beacon of hope, promising a brighter, more sustainable energy future for the island and the Caribbean region.
Mark Derho is a seasoned expert in the Internet industry with over 25 years of experience in NYC's software development, digital marketing, and advertising sectors. A certified Google Partner, Mark specializes in content creation, AI chatbot development, open-source software, modern website design, and SEO/SEM marketing. He leads PR Website Agency and lives in Puerto Rico with his dog, Luno.
