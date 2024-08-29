Puerto Rico Tax Incentives for Polluters, Environmental Injustice

These facilities play a critical role in ensuring that hospitals worldwide have access to sterile medical equipment.

However, the process used by these plants, particularly the use of ethylene oxide, a potent carcinogen, has severe health implications for the communities living nearby.

In 2022, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) identified 23 commercial sterilization facilities in the U.S. and its territories that emit dangerous levels of ethylene oxide. Alarmingly, four of these facilities are located in Puerto Rico.

This is no accident; the clustering of these facilities on the island is directly tied to its tax code, which has a long history of incentivizing industries that bring economic benefits at the expense of public health.