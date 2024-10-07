Imagine Celebrates 15 Years with Rebrand Reflecting Global Growth and Expanded Capabilities

Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine, formerly known as Imagine Exhibitions, proudly announces a significant rebrand as part of its 15th anniversary celebration. This milestone marks the evolution of the company from a modest exhibition provider to a global leader in the museum and attractions industry. The new brand identity reflects Imagine’s expanded scope of services, its global reach, and its enduring commitment to creativity and innovation.

Founded in 2009 by CEO Tom Zaller, Imagine has grown from a small team of exhibition specialists into a comprehensive service provider with over 125 corporate employees and more than 150 site staff worldwide. The company’s offerings now span a wide range of services, including master planning, design, production, retail design, merchandise development, operations, and marketing, positioning it as a one-stop solution for both internal projects and external clients.