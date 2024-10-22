MCQ Markets Partners with IndyCar Legends to Champion Luxury Investments
MCQ Markets, the innovative platform looking to transform luxury asset ownership, has just unveiled an exciting new partnership with a collection of celebrated drivers in motorsports: Patricio O'Ward, Romain Grosjean, Callum Ilott, and Devlin DeFrancesco. These world-renowned IndyCar drivers will serve as brand ambassadors, embodying the values of precision, performance, and passion that are central to MCQ Markets' vision.
As ambassadors, O’Ward, Grosjean, Ilott, and DeFrancesco will play a part in MCQ Markets’ mission to democratize access to high-value luxury investments, allowing more people to own a stake in exclusive assets such as exotic cars. This unique partnership brings together some of the most influential figures in racing with a company that is making luxury ownership more attainable than ever.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Patricio, Romain, Callum, and Devlin to the MCQ Markets family,” said Curt Hopkins, CEO of MCQ Markets. “These athletes represent the height of performance and precision, which aligns perfectly with our goal of making luxury assets accessible to a wider audience.”
Patricio O'Ward, a rising star in the world of IndyCar, is excited about the possibilities of this partnership, sharing, “MCQ Markets is changing the game by making it possible for anyone to invest in luxury. I’m proud to be part of this journey.” Romain Grosjean echoed this sentiment, adding, “It’s incredible to be part of a platform that’s opening doors for more people to experience the thrill of owning high-value assets.” Callum Ilott and Devlin DeFrancesco, both known for their calculated approach on the track, emphasized how MCQ Markets gives everyday investors the chance to make smart, strategic decisions in the luxury market.
To celebrate the upcoming launch of their platform, MCQ Markets is offering one lucky car enthusiast the chance to take home a Lamborghini Huracan valued at over $187,000. The grand prize includes an all-expenses-paid trip to Miami, where the winner will attend an exclusive event to receive the keys to their new supercar.
How to Enter
The Grand Prize
The grand prize includes not only the Lamborghini but also a one-way flight to Miami, two nights in a luxury hotel, and access to an exclusive presentation event. The giveaway runs from October 7, 2024, to January 15, 2025, and is open to legal residents of the U.S. (excluding Hawaii) and Canada (excluding Quebec). Full eligibility details and official rules can be found on the entry page. www.mcqmarkets.com/giveaway
With this partnership and giveaway, MCQ Markets is redefining what it means to have access to luxury. Whether it’s through their innovative fractional ownership model or a chance to drive off in a Lamborghini, MCQ Markets is opening doors to an entirely new world of possibilities. Find out more at .
No money or other consideration is being solicited, and if sent in response, will not be accepted. No offer to buy the securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until the offering statement filed by the issuer with the SEC has been qualified by the SEC, any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of acceptance given after the date of qualification. An indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind. You must read the offering documents filed with the SEC before investing and the additional information available at:
