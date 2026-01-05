AI Everywhere: CES 2026 Will Define the Next Era of Luxury Intelligence

Luxury living has always been about refinement and anticipation. In 2026, refinement will mean having systems that predict your lifestyle needs, and anticipation won’t just be poetic — it will be technological. CES will spotlight AI tools that move beyond reactive response and toward proactive design. This is not about novelty. It’s about imagining environments that feel as alive and responsive as a well‑trained concierge. From smart surfaces that change with mood cues to connected systems that harmonize your day before you think to ask, CES 2026 will frame this next chapter of luxury as a conversation between human desire and intelligent machines.