Casa Nané Welcomes Miami Mango Season With a Limited Cookie

Casa Nané launched a limited-edition Mango Cookie today for Miami mango season.
The cookie combines fresh mango, dried mango, toasted coconut, and white chocolate.
A Mango Agua Fresca rounds out the seasonal pairing.
Available through the end of mango season.
Miami's most anticipated season has arrived, and it is not summer, it is mango season. Casa Nané is marking it with a limited-edition Mango Cookie, launched today and available through the end of the season.
The cookie layers fresh mango, dried mango, toasted coconut, and white chocolate into a single tropical bite built around South Florida's most beloved fruit. To pair, the bakery is pouring a Mango Agua Fresca, a fruit-forward refresher for the warmer months.
Casa Nané frames the cookie as an all-day pleasure, equally at home with a morning cafecito, an afternoon matcha, or weekend brunch. It is a small, seasonal gesture of the kind that defines summer in Miami, where mango turns up in everything from cocktails to pastry the moment the trees come in.
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