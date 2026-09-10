Piero Lissoni's Arc at South Bank Takes Reservations for a December 15 Opening

Debbie and I first saw Arc while it was still in its pre-construction phase. We traveled to South Bank with a group of writers and, for the first time on one of these trips, stayed together in one of the resort's private houses. Sharing a home with the other writers was new to both of us, and it turned out to be great fun. The dinners, the conversations and the easy rhythm of the house gave us an early read on what South Bank does especially well: it creates private spaces that still invite people to connect.