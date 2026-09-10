Piero Lissoni's Arc at South Bank Takes Reservations for a December 15 Opening

At a Glance
Arc at South Bank, a collection of 17 Sky Villas designed by Italian architect Piero Lissoni, will welcome its first guests in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos, on December 15, 2026. Reservations are open through South Bank by Grace Bay Resorts, with rates beginning at approximately $715 per night. The six-story building completes South Bank, the 31-acre residential resort and marina developed by Windward and operated by Grace Bay Resorts.
The project is Lissoni's first completed work in the Caribbean. It brings the long horizontal lines, deep terraces and restrained palette of his Italian modernism to a site defined by the turquoise water of the Caicos Bank, and it lets the sea, sky and vegetation supply the visual drama.
Debbie and I first saw Arc while it was still in its pre-construction phase. We traveled to South Bank with a group of writers and, for the first time on one of these trips, stayed together in one of the resort's private houses. Sharing a home with the other writers was new to both of us, and it turned out to be great fun. The dinners, the conversations and the easy rhythm of the house gave us an early read on what South Bank does especially well: it creates private spaces that still invite people to connect.
During that visit we also met Piero Lissoni and shared dinner with him. His warmth, intelligence and enthusiasm gave us an early sense of the thinking behind Arc and of the architectural vision now taking shape at the resort.
Arc forms the final neighborhood at South Bank. Rising six stories at the gateway to South Bank Marina, the building holds a waterfront position overlooking the Caicos Bank.
The scale is deliberately small. With 17 Sky Villas, Arc is planned to feel like a private collection of homes rather than a hotel, and the limited inventory supports a personal level of service. Broad horizontal planes frame the views, deep terraces extend the living space outdoors, and the material palette stays quiet.
Accommodations range from 410-square-foot studio suites to one- through five-bedroom Sky Villas. The largest is a five-bedroom penthouse of approximately 12,630 square feet.
Each residence is planned as a continuous indoor-outdoor space, with open-air kitchens, wide terraces and landscaped Air Gardens that bring light and tropical air inside. Depending on the villa, guests may have a private pool, a hot tub, an outdoor rain shower or a combination of the three.
Dedicated concierge service and butler service on request support each residence, along with private in-villa dining, wellness treatments and arranged island and ocean excursions for guests who want the stay shaped around their own pace.
Arc guests have a fully serviced resort beach, two pools (one reserved for Arc guests only), a fitness center, a guest lounge and sunset cabanas overlooking the water.
Dining moves from day to night. Arc Beach Grill serves casual meals near the shore. Sora, a reservation-only Japanese omakase, serves a 12-course tasting menu each evening.
Beyond Arc, guests can use South Bank's Lagoon Islands and beach, the lagoon-side spa and wellness facilities, the kids club, tennis and pickleball courts, and Lua Beach House for waterfront dining through the day.
The adjacent South Bank Marina is the departure point for private charters, fishing trips, diving, snorkeling and visits to uninhabited cays. South Bank itself sits in a quieter, more residential part of Providenciales than Grace Bay, within easy reach of the island's restaurants, shops and attractions.
Arc belongs to a shift in luxury travel toward smaller, design-led properties that put privacy, architecture and a sense of place ahead of scale. Seventeen residences, large outdoor rooms and service arranged around the guest set it apart from the large-resort model.
Lissoni brings an understated Italian sensibility into a tropical setting, and the architecture answers that setting with light, openness, shade and a close relationship to the water. The result pairs the space and discretion of a private residence with the services of a resort, inside an architectural identity of its own.
Having experienced South Bank before Arc began to rise, Debbie and I are especially interested to see how Lissoni's building completes the resort we first came to know from inside one of its homes. Arc at South Bank is scheduled to welcome its first guests on December 15, 2026, with rates beginning at approximately $715 per night. Pricing is dynamic, so confirm the current rate at booking.
For more information, visit South Bank by Grace Bay Resorts.
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