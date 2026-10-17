Monaco Yacht Show 2026 Closes With 118 Superyachts and 30,678 Visitors

At a Glance
The 35th Monaco Yacht Show closed on September 26, 2026 after four days at Port Hercule that drew 30,678 visitors and 560 exhibitors around a fleet of 118 superyachts. Fifty of those yachts were delivered this year. The organizers put the combined value of the fleet at an estimated 4.5 billion euros.
Two boats carried the headlines. Leviathan, Oceanco's 111-metre yacht, made her Monaco debut, and Lürssen presented the 102.4-metre Nixie as a world premiere. The second edition of the Blue Wake Awards ran alongside them, recognizing work in design, technology and environmental innovation across the industry.
The show describes itself as the established meeting point for yacht buyers and charter clients, and the 2026 numbers bear that out. A typical edition gathers around 120 superyachts, among them some forty new launches and vessels over 100 metres, with a selection of more than 60 luxury tenders moored beside them. This year's 118-yacht fleet, half of it under a year old, sat squarely in that range.
The 560 exhibitors spanned shipyards, designers, brokers, equipment manufacturers and luxury service companies, with a collection of exceptional vehicles on display as well. The Monaco Yacht Summit ran in parallel, with conferences and panel discussions on innovation, design and sustainability. The show is held under the High Patronage of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco.
Toby Moore, CEO of Informa Prestige, closed his first edition in charge with a clear statement of purpose. "My first Monaco Yacht Show at the helm confirmed what this event has to be: a marketplace for yacht projects, not a parade. Our role remains to connect clients with the right exhibitors," he said.
That framing matters for buyers. Nowhere else, the organizers say, can a client explore this concentration of new builds, meet shipyards and designers directly, and advance a purchase or commission in a single visit. Four days. One harbor. The business gets done on the docks.
Monaco will host the launch of The Future of Refit from March 31 to April 2, 2027, a new event focused on the refit sector. The 36th Monaco Yacht Show returns to Port Hercule from September 22 to 25, 2027.
The show is also lending its name and expertise to a new market. The inaugural Red Sea Yacht Show takes place at Jeddah Yacht Club & Marina from October 14 to 17, 2027, with the Monaco Yacht Show supporting the launch. Founded in 1991, the Monaco show has run every September since; the Jeddah edition will be its first international extension.
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