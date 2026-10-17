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Monaco Yacht Show 2026 Closes With 118 Superyachts and 30,678 Visitors

The 35th edition at Port Hercule put 4.5 billion euros of superyachts on the water, including Oceanco's 111-metre Leviathan and the world premiere of Lürssen's 102.4-metre Nixie.
Aerial view of superyachts docked side by side in Port Hercule, Monaco
The superyacht fleet moored at Port Hercule during the 35th Monaco Yacht Show, September 23 to 26, 2026.Monaco Yacht Show
3 min read

At a Glance

  • The 35th Monaco Yacht Show ran September 23 to 26, 2026 at Port Hercule with 30,678 visitors and 560 exhibitors.
  • The fleet counted 118 superyachts, 50 of them delivered in 2026, with an estimated combined value of 4.5 billion euros.
  • Oceanco's 111-metre Leviathan made her Monaco debut and Lürssen presented the 102.4-metre Nixie as a world premiere.
  • The 36th edition is set for September 22 to 25, 2027; the inaugural Red Sea Yacht Show follows in Jeddah, October 14 to 17, 2027.

The 35th Monaco Yacht Show closed on September 26, 2026 after four days at Port Hercule that drew 30,678 visitors and 560 exhibitors around a fleet of 118 superyachts. Fifty of those yachts were delivered this year. The organizers put the combined value of the fleet at an estimated 4.5 billion euros.

Two boats carried the headlines. Leviathan, Oceanco's 111-metre yacht, made her Monaco debut, and Lürssen presented the 102.4-metre Nixie as a world premiere. The second edition of the Blue Wake Awards ran alongside them, recognizing work in design, technology and environmental innovation across the industry.

What the 35th Edition Brought to Port Hercule

The show describes itself as the established meeting point for yacht buyers and charter clients, and the 2026 numbers bear that out. A typical edition gathers around 120 superyachts, among them some forty new launches and vessels over 100 metres, with a selection of more than 60 luxury tenders moored beside them. This year's 118-yacht fleet, half of it under a year old, sat squarely in that range.

The 560 exhibitors spanned shipyards, designers, brokers, equipment manufacturers and luxury service companies, with a collection of exceptional vehicles on display as well. The Monaco Yacht Summit ran in parallel, with conferences and panel discussions on innovation, design and sustainability. The show is held under the High Patronage of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco.

Row of superyacht bows at the dock with Monaco apartment towers in the background
Superyacht bows lined along the quay with the Monaco skyline behind them at the 2026 show.Monaco Yacht Show
Group of award winners standing beside a Blue Wake Awards 2026 winners banner
The 2026 Blue Wake Awards winners gathered at the Monaco Yacht Show for the second edition of the awards.Monaco Yacht Show

Why Monaco Calls Itself a Marketplace, Not a Parade

Toby Moore, CEO of Informa Prestige, closed his first edition in charge with a clear statement of purpose. "My first Monaco Yacht Show at the helm confirmed what this event has to be: a marketplace for yacht projects, not a parade. Our role remains to connect clients with the right exhibitors," he said.

That framing matters for buyers. Nowhere else, the organizers say, can a client explore this concentration of new builds, meet shipyards and designers directly, and advance a purchase or commission in a single visit. Four days. One harbor. The business gets done on the docks.

Two superyachts on calm water at sunset outside Monaco harbor
Superyachts at anchor off Port Hercule at sunset during the Monaco Yacht Show 2026.Monaco Yacht Show
Guests standing on a yacht's open deck with the harbor behind them
Visitors on the aft deck of an exhibiting yacht during the Monaco Yacht Show 2026.Monaco Yacht Show
Three people talking inside an exhibitor stand at the Monaco Yacht Show
A conversation on an exhibitor stand at the Monaco Yacht Show 2026, where 560 exhibitors took part.Monaco Yacht Show

What Comes Next for the Monaco Yacht Show in 2027

Monaco will host the launch of The Future of Refit from March 31 to April 2, 2027, a new event focused on the refit sector. The 36th Monaco Yacht Show returns to Port Hercule from September 22 to 25, 2027.

The show is also lending its name and expertise to a new market. The inaugural Red Sea Yacht Show takes place at Jeddah Yacht Club & Marina from October 14 to 17, 2027, with the Monaco Yacht Show supporting the launch. Founded in 1991, the Monaco show has run every September since; the Jeddah edition will be its first international extension.

Aerial view of superyachts docked side by side in Port Hercule, Monaco
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Aerial view of superyachts docked side by side in Port Hercule, Monaco
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