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SUMMIT One Vanderbilt Welcomes Its 10 Millionth Guest Ahead of Its Fifth Anniversary

The milestone guest won a trip for two to Paris with United Airlines, including an early visit to SUMMIT Paris, the observatory's first location outside New York, opening in 2027.
Group posing in a mirrored glass room with the Manhattan skyline and Empire State Building behind
The SUMMIT One Vanderbilt team at the 10 millionth guest celebration, with the Empire State Building beyond.Courtesy of SUMMIT One Vanderbilt
2 min read

At a Glance

  • SUMMIT One Vanderbilt has welcomed its 10 millionth guest.

  • On October 14, a guest was awarded a trip for two to Paris, provided in partnership with United Airlines.

  • The prize includes an early visit to SUMMIT Paris, the first SUMMIT location outside New York, opening in 2027.

  • SUMMIT marks its fifth anniversary on October 21 with surprises on site and giveaways on its social channels.

SUMMIT One Vanderbilt, the immersive observatory in Manhattan, has welcomed its 10 millionth guest. The milestone arrives just before SUMMIT's fifth anniversary on October 21, five years after it opened its doors in 2021.

Guests embrace amid falling confetti in a mirrored room at the observatory
The 10 millionth guest celebration at SUMMIT One Vanderbilt on October 14.Courtesy of SUMMIT One Vanderbilt

A Prize Trip to Paris and an Early Look at SUMMIT Paris

To mark the occasion, a SUMMIT guest was awarded a trip for two to Paris on October 14. The prize, provided in partnership with United Airlines, includes round-trip Polaris business class airfare, accommodations at the Plaza Élysées Hotel and admission to the new SUMMIT Paris.

A woman and a boy hug while holding an envelope as a man in a suit looks on in a mirrored room
The prize moment at SUMMIT One Vanderbilt.Courtesy of SUMMIT One Vanderbilt

The winner will be among the first to visit SUMMIT Paris, the first SUMMIT location outside New York, which opens in 2027.

How SUMMIT Is Celebrating Five Years

Visitors on anniversary day can expect special surprises at the observatory. SUMMIT is also running giveaways across its social channels.

Tickets for a visit on SUMMIT's birthday are on sale through its website.

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