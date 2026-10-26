SUMMIT One Vanderbilt Welcomes Its 10 Millionth Guest Ahead of Its Fifth Anniversary

At a Glance
SUMMIT One Vanderbilt has welcomed its 10 millionth guest.
On October 14, a guest was awarded a trip for two to Paris, provided in partnership with United Airlines.
The prize includes an early visit to SUMMIT Paris, the first SUMMIT location outside New York, opening in 2027.
SUMMIT marks its fifth anniversary on October 21 with surprises on site and giveaways on its social channels.
SUMMIT One Vanderbilt, the immersive observatory in Manhattan, has welcomed its 10 millionth guest. The milestone arrives just before SUMMIT's fifth anniversary on October 21, five years after it opened its doors in 2021.
To mark the occasion, a SUMMIT guest was awarded a trip for two to Paris on October 14. The prize, provided in partnership with United Airlines, includes round-trip Polaris business class airfare, accommodations at the Plaza Élysées Hotel and admission to the new SUMMIT Paris.
The winner will be among the first to visit SUMMIT Paris, the first SUMMIT location outside New York, which opens in 2027.
Visitors on anniversary day can expect special surprises at the observatory. SUMMIT is also running giveaways across its social channels.
Tickets for a visit on SUMMIT's birthday are on sale through its website.
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