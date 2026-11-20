At a Glance
Song of Skin opens its first permanent flagship at 33 Spring Street in SoHo on November 20, 2026.
Founder Kelley Liu has more than 1.2 million Instagram followers. She started the company in July 2022 with about $3,000 and says it now generates $8.5 million.
The store follows four New York pop-ups, where fans camped out the night before to hold a place in line.
Liu runs the business with her mother and tests products, sometimes for several months, before they reach the shelves.
New York's beauty scene gains a destination today with a following already in place. On November 20, Song of Skin, the Korean beauty retailer founded by entrepreneur and social media personality Kelley Liu, opens its first permanent flagship at 33 Spring Street in the heart of SoHo.
For Liu's community, the opening has been a long time coming. With more than 1.2 million Instagram followers and a reputation for finding under-the-radar Korean skincare, Liu has turned her passion for K-beauty into a multimillion-dollar business. Her pop-up events have drawn a level of enthusiasm rarely seen in beauty retail. Fans have camped out the night before to secure a place at the front of the line.
Now New Yorkers no longer have to wait for the next one. The store is permanent.
Liu sees the flagship as a discovery hub for emerging Korean brands, with personalized skincare education built into an intimate, community-driven space.
The idea took shape after Song of Skin's New York pop-up last May. Liu, who runs the business alongside her mother, was reluctant to say goodbye to the community that had gathered around the temporary store.
“We were talking to each other like, ‘Oh, this is so sad. This is gonna end. We wish we could do something more permanent,’” Liu recalled in an exclusive interview with RESIDENT.
A walk through SoHo eventually led her to Spring Street. There she found the space that would become Song of Skin's first flagship.
For Liu, SoHo was a natural choice. The neighborhood's mix of independent labels and international fashion houses has long drawn shoppers who value discovery as much as the purchase itself.
“SoHo represents a place of discovery and walking, and a lot of stores in a compact area,” Liu explained.
The move also reflects a shift in beauty retail. Social media has become a powerful engine for product discovery, yet the chance to touch and test skincare in person still matters.
For Song of Skin's community, the flagship is a physical gathering place built around a shared enthusiasm for Korean beauty. An Instagram reel cannot offer that.
It is also a family story.
Founded in July 2022, the company began as a small e-commerce venture fueled by Liu's longtime interest in Korean skincare. Her mother, who previously worked in the jewelry business, encouraged her to turn that interest into a company.
It started with approximately $3,000. Liu says the business now generates $8.5 million, driven by online sales, social media engagement and recurring pop-up events.
Her mother remains central to product selection, particularly for skincare formulated for mature complexions.
“That's why I love K-beauty, because it's affordable for young people, but it's also suitable for more mature skin,” Liu said.
The partnership gives Song of Skin an unusually broad view of beauty. Liu understands the younger consumers drawn to viral skincare trends, while her mother's experience shapes the selection of products that address aging skin.
The emphasis falls on effective ingredients and careful product selection rather than age-specific marketing.
As Korean skincare gains visibility in the United States, major retailers have expanded their offerings of recognizable K-beauty brands. Liu places Song of Skin in a different position from Sephora, Ulta and other established beauty destinations.
“We're trying to work alongside them to make K-beauty more well known in the United States,” she explained.
Her strategy centers on finding promising Korean brands before they become household names.
“We just want to curate the best of the best K-beauty, even if people don't know the brand.”
That takes more work than stocking whatever has social media momentum. Liu personally tests potential additions, sometimes for several months, before deciding whether they belong on Song of Skin's shelves. The selection will change regularly, with new discoveries replacing products that fail to resonate with customers.
Liu hopes the store will become a launching pad for emerging Korean companies seeking a foothold in the American market.
“We planned for it to be like a hub for K-beauty that's entering the market,” she said.
She does not expect to keep every brand exclusively. Her aim is to give promising companies the exposure and recognition that could eventually lead to distribution through larger retailers.
Liu's luminous complexion has become part of her personal brand and helped popularize glass skin, the Korean beauty ideal of a smooth, hydrated, light-reflective appearance.
Her interest goes further than a product's immediate visual effect. The ingredients holding her attention include epidermal growth factor (EGF), peptides and PDRN, along with NMN, which is beginning to appear in Korean skincare formulations. She sees particular potential in consumer interest in formulations that pair cosmetic elegance with ingredient-focused skincare.
That thinking led Liu to develop CellDot, her own skincare line, designed to offer premium formulations at more accessible prices. The collection has three products so far.
One is a Diamond Glass Renewal Cream formulated for a luminous finish. Liu says it contains EGF, niacinamide and zinc, and was developed to create the appearance of glass skin without an excessively oily feel.
CellDot is not intended to overshadow the independent Korean brands she champions. She wants customers to build personalized routines by combining products from different companies according to their own skin.
The flagship's clearest distinction may be its emphasis on education. Korean skincare can be intimidating, particularly for shoppers unfamiliar with layering and multistep routines.
Song of Skin aims to make it approachable through knowledgeable staff and chances to learn directly from participating brands, in a store that encourages questions and experimentation.
Liu also sees potential for intimate beauty experiences on the store's second floor, including facial events where customers can try products firsthand. These remain part of the longer-term vision rather than confirmed opening-day offerings.
“Even if you want to come, you're always welcome anytime. Bring your friends. Bring anybody,” Liu said. “Just like a place to discover and see what's fun in the market.”
Liu's growth shows how digital credibility can become a sustainable retail business. Her approach starts with product selection rather than sponsorship.
“I never take any paid content if it's not already a product that I'm using,” she said. Her recommendations come from products she has worked into her own routine and tested over time.
She reads the platforms differently. TikTok can introduce younger viewers to emerging trends. Instagram, she finds, reaches a somewhat more mature audience that is often ready to buy.
Her lesson is to stay focused on what consumers need rather than what looks appealing on social media. That trust helps explain the lines at Song of Skin's pop-ups. Customers come to see the discoveries of a creator they have followed for years.
Liu is already considering other American cities. She would follow the model that worked in New York: build a community through pop-ups, establish familiarity with the brand, then evaluate a permanent location.
Four New York pop-ups came first. She believes they gave the city a strong foundation for Song of Skin's first flagship.
For aspiring founders, her advice is to pursue something you love rather than chase a lucrative trend.
“I love K-beauty since I was in high school,” she said. “I did what I like. I'm a shopper for K-beauty, so I tried to bring that to the United States.”
What began as a personal fascination with Korean skincare now has a loyal following and an address on Spring Street. Liu is betting that the next great beauty brand may still be waiting to be discovered.
Song of Skin opens November 20, 2026, at 33 Spring Street in SoHo, New York. Follow Song of Skin on Instagram for updates on the flagship.
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