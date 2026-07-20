Palm Beach Luxury Travel Guide 2026: The Best Hotels, Beaches and Things to Do

Best time to visit: December through April, when the weather is generally most comfortable and the island’s cultural and social season is in full motion.
Best hotel for a first visit: The Breakers Palm Beach.
Best for a beach-focused stay: Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach or Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa.
Best Restaurant: The Brazilian Court Hotel, Café Boulud
Best for shopping and social energy: The Colony Hotel or The Vineta.
Ideal length of stay: Three nights for a long weekend; four or five for a slower trip with boating, museums and time in West Palm Beach.
Closest airport: Palm Beach International Airport, across the Intracoastal Waterway in West Palm Beach.
Palm Beach is a barrier island, sixteen miles long and in places only a few hundred yards wide, sitting between Lake Worth Lagoon and the Atlantic on Florida's southeast coast. Henry Flagler built the railroad down here in the 1890s and the island has been a winter destination ever since. The busy season runs from December through April and the rest of the year the pace relaxes, and the rates come with it, which is worth knowing if you like your beach clubs less busy.
Palm Beach’s layout is simple enough once you're on it. Worth Avenue runs east to west across the island's south end, four blocks of Mediterranean Revival storefronts and the vias, those little tiled courtyards tucked behind the shops with fountains and bougainvillea and a handful of restaurants that have been there longer than most people realize.
The Breakers anchors the north end, an Italian Renaissance landmark from 1896 that the Flagler family rebuilt twice after fires and still runs as one of the great American resort hotels, 140 acres of it with two golf courses. South Ocean Boulevard heads down the island past the estate section, where the hedges are high and the driveways are gated and the Four Seasons sits on its own stretch of sand near the Lake Worth line. Keep going and you cross into Manalapan, where Eau Palm Beach has seven acres of oceanfront and one of the best spas in the county. In town, the Colony has been pink since 1947 and the Brazilian Court is a set of Spanish courtyards two blocks off the water, all bougainvillea and low tile roofs.
The beauty of Palm Beach International is that it is practically a stone's throw from the island, barely a ten-minute drive to most of these properties. There is no grueling commute or highway traffic to battle. You touch down, glide over the bridge, and you can easily be dipping your toes in the surf before your evening dinner reservation.
This Palm Beach luxury travel guide 2026 covers the best luxury hotels in Palm Beach, where to spend time on and off the water, and how to plan the kind of trip that suits the island.
The best time to visit Palm Beach is from December through April. This is the season people mean when they talk about “the season”: cooler mornings, busy hotel terraces, full dining rooms, gallery openings and benefit events.
January through March tends to feel busiest. December brings holiday travel, while April can be especially pleasant as the winter crowds begin to loosen. May and November work well for travelers willing to trade some of the social scene for greater breathing room.
Summer is quieter and hotel rates can be more forgiving, but the atmosphere changes. Days are hotter and more humid, afternoon rain is common, and Atlantic hurricane season runs from June through November. Palm Beach remains beautiful, but it is not quite the same Palm Beach that appears between Christmas and Easter.
Choosing where to stay in Palm Beach, Florida, largely comes down to one question: do you want a full oceanfront resort or a smaller hotel woven into the life of the island?
The Breakers Palm Beach is the obvious starting point, but obvious does not mean overrated. The Italian Renaissance-style building rises above the ocean with the scale of an old European palace.
This is the best all-around choice for a first visit, particularly for families or multigenerational groups. There are pools, beach access, golf, tennis, a spa, shops and enough restaurants to remain on the property for several days. The Seafood Bar, with its aquarium-style counter, remains a fun Palm Beach experience.
For a more intimate, boutique feel, the Flagler Club is a quiet sanctuary of just 21 rooms and suites tucked away on two private floors. Guests have their own dedicated team to handle everything, along with a private lounge and rooftop terrace where complimentary food and drinks are set out all day. There is also a chauffeured Mercedes-Maybach house car ready to drop you off around town, making the entire stay feel incredibly personalized and easy.
Tucked away on a quiet stretch of sand near the southern end of the island, the Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach swaps the high-society buzz of mid-island hotels for the relaxed feeling of a private beach estate. It is the town's only Five-Star and Five-Diamond resort, designed to put you just steps from the ocean. Every room and suite features a private, furnished balcony, allowing you to wake up and catch the morning coastal breezes or enjoy a private garden view.
The heart of the resort centers around its two oceanfront pools and an expansive beach where you can spend the day on cozy daybeds or out on the water. For dining, the standout is Florie’s, the first US restaurant from acclaimed chef Mauro Colagreco, which features incredible live-fire cooking and garden-inspired cocktails. There is also Seaway, a relaxed seafood spot tucked under a canopy of sea grape trees right by the water. It is a beautifully balanced retreat that gives you all the ease of a secluded beach vacation while keeping the shops of Worth Avenue just a short drive away.
Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa is technically in Manalapan, south of central Palm Beach, and feels more like a self-contained coastal escape. The resort has direct ocean access, tennis, water sports, private daybeds and children’s programming, making it particularly useful for families who want space and full resort facilities.
The spa is the reason many people choose it. Eau Spa is designed as an experience, with garden areas and spaces intended for lingering. You will also find great dining options with Nobu joining Angle and the more casual oceanfront Breeze Ocean Kitchen.
Opened on New Year’s Day in 1926, The Brazilian Court Hotel is a historic, 80-room boutique hideaway tucked into a quiet residential neighborhood just two blocks from both Worth Avenue and the Atlantic surf. Guests are greeted by lush, interlocking central courtyards filled with cascading bougainvillea, manicured palm trees, and whispering fountains, creating a private oasis that feels completely removed from the town center.
Inside, the light-filled studios and suites seamlessly pair rich mahogany accents with fresh, contemporary tropical decor. The hotel's premier draw is its courtyard dining at Café Boulud, an island staple by celebrity chef Daniel Boulud that serves exceptional, seasonal French-American cuisine. With a quiet, pool terrace, an on-site luxury salon, and thoughtful perks like a custom beach valet service and complimentary local rides in a house SUV, the property provides an incredibly seamless, relaxed, and polished Palm Beach escape.
Known affectionately as the "Pink Paradise," The Colony Hotel has been the vibrant, beating heart of Palm Beach high society since it first opened its doors in 1947. Situated just steps from Worth Avenue and the Atlantic Ocean, this iconic boutique property is celebrated for its playful, British Colonial architecture and its signature pastel-pink facade.
The social life of the hotel centers around the Swifty’s pool patio, where guests gather for relaxed, al fresco dining under hanging greenery and umbrellas, and the lively Pink Paradise Café, perfect for a morning coffee. The guest rooms, suites, and unique residential villas are individually decorated with bright, breezy wicker furniture and sophisticated tropical patterns that feel both historic and fresh. With its fleet of custom pink golf carts ready to whisk you to the beach, complimentary beach valets, and a warm, stylishly relaxed staff, The Colony offers a delightfully intimate, cheerful, and unmistakably Palm Beach experience.
Tucked away on Royal Palm Way, just a short walk from Worth Avenue and the beach, Palm House is a stylish boutique hotel that brings a fresh look to classic Palm Beach. As part of the Iconic Luxury Hotels collection, the 79-room property features bright, comfortable spaces mixed with playful coastal details, like coral glass chandeliers and woven tapestries in the lobby.
The main hangout spot is the Sunset Pool Deck, a quiet courtyard lined with comfortable cabanas and lounge chairs. Right next to it, you will find a pink marble bar and a main dining room serving a great Japanese-Peruvian menu. It is a relaxed, nicely polished option that gives you a quieter boutique experience while keeping you close to everything in town.
White Elephant Palm Beach sits in the historic town center, occupying a completely reimagined 1924 Mediterranean Revival building. Instead of the bright tropical colors found elsewhere on the island, the style here is quiet, neutral, and contemporary. With just 32 rooms and suites wrapped around a central courtyard.
The courtyard features a heated pool where guests can relax under striped awnings, or you can borrow one of the complimentary bicycles to ride along the scenic Lake Trail. For dining, the hotel features Lola 41, a popular restaurant serving sushi and global dishes in an indoor-outdoor setting. Located right by Bradley Park, it provides a very relaxed, straightforward stay that is a short walk from both the beach and town.
The Vineta Hotel brings a quiet, European-inspired look to Palm Beach as the first U.S. property from the Oetker Collection. Located on Cocoanut Row just a few blocks from Worth Avenue, the hotel occupies a restored 1926 Mediterranean Revival building. Inside, the design features a soft palette of fresh blues, whites, and natural rattan, with just 41 rooms and suites creating a relaxed, private villa feel.
The main gathering space is the central courtyard and pool, a quiet area for relaxing under shaded loungers. For meals, Coco's serves Mediterranean dishes in an indoor-outdoor setting. It is a highly polished, understated option that prioritizes a peaceful atmosphere and personal service over grand-scale resort amenities.
No trip to Palm Beach is complete without spending an afternoon on Worth Avenue. While the main strip is famous for its high-end boutiques, the real magic lies in the vias, the enchanting, Mediterranean-style stone courtyards hidden just off the sidewalk. Walking through them feels like stepping into an old European village, complete with bougainvillea-draped archways, tiled fountains, and quiet al fresco cafes.
Explore the scenic waters of the Lake Worth Lagoon on a West Palm Beach: Private Boat Cruise with Captain, led by a local captain who takes care of all the navigation. The tour offers an easygoing, customizable way to see the multi-million dollar estates of Palm Beach, historic landmarks, and local marine life right from the water. Whether you want to anchor at a sandbar for a swim or just cruise at sunset with your own drinks and snacks, it is a perfectly relaxed and personal day out on the water.
For a more substantial day on the water, book the Yacht Charter Palm Beach with Captain and Stewardess. A crewed private charter makes sense for families, groups and celebrations, especially around sunset.
Paddle through the calm, shallow waters of Lake Worth on the Riviera Beach to Peanut Island Clear Kayak Tour. Gliding along in a completely transparent kayak gives you a perfect window into the underwater world, making it easy to spot vibrant starfish, stingrays, and passing manatees right beneath you. It is a relaxed, fun way to explore the historic island and its surrounding sandbars.
Travelers looking for more adrenaline can try Parasailing Palm Beach, departing from the Riviera Beach area. It offers a very different view of the coastline and works well as a half-day outing.
For a relaxed look at the island's grandest properties, borrow a bicycle and ride the Lake Trail. This paved, five-mile path hugs the Intracoastal Waterway, providing a front-row view of the mega-mansions, historic estates, and immaculate gardens. It is a great way to spend the morning and get some fresh air and exercise.
Not every activity needs to involve a boat. The Food Tour of Historic West Palm Beach Neighborhoods crosses the bridge into a more everyday side of Palm Beach, combining local restaurants with neighborhood history. You will visit the Grandview Public Market, meet award-winning chefs and sample some amazing food.
To understand how Palm Beach became America’s first luxury resort destination, a visit to The Flagler Museum is essential. Built in 1902 by railroad tycoon Henry Flagler as a wedding gift for his wife, the 75-room Gilded Age mansion is a marvel of marble floors, grand balustrades, and period art. It offers a fascinating glimpse into the opulence of early 20th-century Florida high society, complete with Flagler’s personal, fully restored railcar parked in the pavilion.
For an uncomplicated beach day, the West Palm Beach Day setup includes chairs, an umbrella, towels, a cooler and a speaker already arranged. It removes the usual hauling and setup, which is often the least luxurious part of going to the beach.
Tucked inside the serene, historic courtyards of The Brazilian Court Hotel, Café Boulud delivers am incredible meal every time, French dining with an unmistakable tropical inflection. Celebrated chef Daniel Boulud’s outpost is arguably the most romantic spot on the island, especially if you request a table outside beneath the cascading bougainvillea and whispering fountains. It is the perfect venue for an unhurried lunch of impeccably fresh Maine Lobster Roll or a lingering dinner featuring their flawlessly executed Dover sole, paired with a selection from a genuinely impressive, world-class wine list.
For a true taste of modern island life, secure a table at Būccan, a high-energy Palm Beach institution led by multi-time James Beard nominee Clay Conley. Dropping the starched-tablecloth formality often associated with the area, this bustling canvas of warm wood and low lighting focuses on inventive, globally inspired small plates designed for sharing. The menu changes frequently, but signature staples like the delicate tuna crisps, warm Short Rib Empanadas, and the legendary, highly craved sweet corn agnolotti remain absolute non-negotiables for an exceptional evening.
Hidden away in the enchanting, bougainvillea-draped stone courtyards of Via Mizner, Renato’s has been the ultimate destination for old-world Continental dining with an upscale Italian flair for decades. The intimate, romantic setting features soft lighting, fabric-covered walls, and exquisite table settings that feel entirely removed from the bustle of nearby Worth Avenue. Dining al fresco on the elegant patio while savoring a perfectly prepared herb crusted roasted rack of lamb or homemade ravioli offers a classic, sophisticated experience that defines the timeless charm of Palm Beach.
Steeped in Gilded Age grandeur, the HMF lounge inside The Breakers hotel pays homage to the resort’s legendary founder, Henry Morrison Flagler, with a high-style take on the classic 1950s cocktail party. The dramatic, masterfully designed room feels like an opulent social club, boasting an incredible, federally bonded wine cellar with more than 28,000 bottles. It is an unrivaled setting for a glamorous evening of people-watching, exceptional bespoke martinis, and an eclectic menu of global small plates that range from pristine sushi rolls to wood-fired artisan pizzas.
Bringing a slice of Manhattan’s Upper East Side romance to the corner of Royal Palm Way, La Goulue is a vibrant, beautifully polished French bistro that effortlessly captures the spirit of a vintage Parisian neighborhood restaurant. The kitchen balances meticulous, classical French training with modern bistro charm, delivering staples like an award-winning cheese soufflé, flawlessly seasoned steak tartare, and a duck leg confit that is so good, I often wish I had more.
Perfectly capturing the lighthearted, whimsical spirit of the island, Swifty’s at The Colony Hotel offers a colorful and thoroughly entertaining al fresco dining experience right by the pool. Known as the epicenter of Palm Beach high society. The menu balances classic club favorites like the famous Swifty's meatloaf with exceptionally fresh, modern coastal dishes, providing a playful, chic atmosphere where lunch effortlessly stretches into twilight.
Palm Beach International Airport is the easiest gateway for most visitors. The drive to the island is relatively short, but arranging transportation before arrival is sensible during the winter season.
A prebooked Limo Service Transfer To or From Palm Beach Airport and Hotels avoids waiting for a car at the terminal and is particularly practical for groups or travelers arriving with substantial luggage.
Once on the island, walking and hotel bicycles work well within individual neighborhoods, but Palm Beach is longer than it first appears. A car or driver remains useful for moving between central Palm Beach, the southern resorts, West Palm Beach and Riviera Beach.
Palm Beach remains worth the trip because it offers a rare, beautifully preserved slice of coastal elegance where time seems to slow down. It is a place where you can spend the morning biking past historic Gilded Age estates, the afternoon lounging on a quiet stretch of private sand, and the evening dining in a hidden Mediterranean courtyard. By seamlessly balancing its storied, old-world glamour with a relaxed, modern approach to hospitality, the island provides a seamless and completely unhurried escape.
What is the best hotel in Palm Beach?
The Breakers is the strongest all-around hotel for a first visit because of its history, oceanfront setting, dining and resort facilities. The Brazilian Court is better for an intimate boutique stay, while Four Seasons is ideal for a quieter beach-focused trip.
When is the best time to visit Palm Beach?
December through April is the best period for comfortable weather and the fullest social and cultural calendar. It is also the busiest and most expensive season.
Do I need to rent a car?
Because the island is a compact, beautifully manicured four square miles, it is incredibly walkable and bike-friendly. If you plan to stick to the beach, Worth Avenue, and the local trails, you can easily forgo a rental car and rely on the island's excellent rideshare options or your hotel's private car services. For travelers arriving from nearby airports like Palm Beach International (PBI), a quick taxi or town car ride will have you on the island in less than fifteen minutes.
What is Palm Beach known for?
Palm Beach is known for its Gilded Age resort history, landmark hotels, oceanfront estates, Worth Avenue shopping, Mediterranean Revival architecture, private clubs and winter social season.
Are the beaches public, and what are the rules?
While much of the Palm Beach coastline feels exclusive and private, there are pristine public access points, including the popular Mid-Town Beach right off Worth Avenue. To preserve the serene, natural environment, the town maintains a few strict guidelines: public beaches are open from sunrise to sunset, open fires and alcohol are not permitted on public sand, and pets are restricted on the main public stretches, though many of the island’s luxury resorts offer their own dedicated, pet-friendly beachfront amenities.
Is Palm Beach different from West Palm Beach?
Yes. Palm Beach is the barrier island containing Worth Avenue, The Breakers and many historic estates. West Palm Beach is the larger city across the Intracoastal Waterway, where visitors will find the airport, additional restaurants, museums, marinas and many water-tour departure points.
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