Palm Beach Luxury Travel Guide 2026: The Best Hotels, Beaches and Things to Do

The Breakers anchors the north end, an Italian Renaissance landmark from 1896 that the Flagler family rebuilt twice after fires and still runs as one of the great American resort hotels, 140 acres of it with two golf courses. South Ocean Boulevard heads down the island past the estate section, where the hedges are high and the driveways are gated and the Four Seasons sits on its own stretch of sand near the Lake Worth line. Keep going and you cross into Manalapan, where Eau Palm Beach has seven acres of oceanfront and one of the best spas in the county. In town, the Colony has been pink since 1947 and the Brazilian Court is a set of Spanish courtyards two blocks off the water, all bougainvillea and low tile roofs.