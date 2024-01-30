A Golden Gift from the Heart: Filienna Reveals First Solid 14 Karat Gold Filigree Jewelry Design

About Filienna: Filienna draws inspiration from the rare traditional craft of filigree jewelry making and the ancient art of henna body art, two precious art forms that come together in a rich and inspired jewelry tapestry. Guided by the mantra that it requires great strength to know our inner selves, to find and embrace the inner freedom that stems from our mixed origins, and to share our deepest beauty with the world– our Filienna - Filienna celebrates freedom, beauty, balance, strength, creativity, and craft, rendered in lace-like metal threads of rosy blush silver that will never fade.