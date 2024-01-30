A Golden Gift from the Heart: Filienna Reveals First Solid 14 Karat Gold Filigree Jewelry Design
New York (January 24, 2024) - Whimsical, feminine jewelry brand now offers its filigree jewelry creations in four solid 14-karat gold variations: 14-karat rose gold, yellow gold, white gold, or 14-karat white gold with black rhodium treatment. Filienna chose to introduce the new 14-karat custom gold collection by recreating one of the brand’s most iconic, best-selling designs – the Heart Statement Earrings - in solid 14-karat rose gold.
“Since the beginning, we have received requests to recreate some of our most iconic jewelry pieces in solid gold, especially our Heart Statement Earrings. Our new gold pieces meet this demand while staying true to the brand’s bohemian heart,” says Filienna Founder Ana Martins. “The Filienna team is thrilled to expand our filigree jewelry offerings with four luxurious and versatile solid 14-karat gold variations – in rose gold, yellow gold, white gold, and white gold with black rhodium.”
Like a precious Valentine for the ear, these romantic rose gold, heart-shaped earrings make a major style statement – while their careful manufacturing and openwork filigree design ensures they remain lightweight and easy-wearing. A closer look at the filigree’s intricate detail reveals the Filienna ‘f’ logo crafted in subtle flourishes of rose gold, effortlessly woven into the tapestry of the design.
Each new luxury Filienna gold jewelry piece – including these new 14-karat custom Heart Statement earrings – will be made-to-order, with an approximate four-to-six-week lead time for delivery after an initial deposit. Before this new gold jewelry collection, the brand had garnered a cult following for its boho-chic blush silver fashion jewelry inspired by traditional filigree jewelry arts and globally inspired henna designs. The new gold pieces offer an upscale extension to Filienna’s popular fashion jewelry designs.
“As a woman of Portuguese heritage - a culture widely renowned for filigree jewelry making– I’m thrilled to bring this lifelong dream to fruition. It’s an honor to lead this remarkable brand and to create precious, gold filigree jewelry that writes a new chapter in that legacy,” says Martins. “We look forward to expanding Filienna’s custom 14-karat gold collection with many more new designs to come – each a reflection of our mission to celebrate freedom and authenticity.”
About Filienna: Filienna draws inspiration from the rare traditional craft of filigree jewelry making and the ancient art of henna body art, two precious art forms that come together in a rich and inspired jewelry tapestry. Guided by the mantra that it requires great strength to know our inner selves, to find and embrace the inner freedom that stems from our mixed origins, and to share our deepest beauty with the world– our Filienna - Filienna celebrates freedom, beauty, balance, strength, creativity, and craft, rendered in lace-like metal threads of rosy blush silver that will never fade.