A Night of Celebrations with Music Royalty and Star Performances
Who:
Performers Charli XCX and Teddy Swims; Warner Music Group Grammy-nominated artists Bebe Rexha, Brandy Clark, Burna Boy, Janelle Monáe, and Lauren Daigle; Special guests Cher, AJ McLean, Alicia Creti, Amanda Reifer, Baby Tate, Benson Boone, Braeden Lemasters, Breland, Brent Smith, Cole Preston, Daniel Seavey, Darren Barnet, DESTIN CONRAD, Dylan Minnette, Elliot Grainge and Sofia Richie Grainge, Fally Ipupa, Flyana Boss, GAYLE, Heidi Klum, Imagine Dragons, Jake Shane, Jake Wesley Rogers, James Charles, Jeleel, Jesse Rutherford, Joey Zauzig, Josh Groban, Kaliii, Kehlani, Mark Ronson, Michelle Branch, Mike Shinoda, Mnelia, Myke Towers, Nessa Barrett, Orville Peck, Pheelz, Polina Goudieva, R3 DA Chilliman, Royal & the Serpent, RUEL, Skai Jackson, Sofia Reyes, Sophie Powers, Storm Reid, Tayla Parx, The Marías, Tiffany Haddish, Ty Dolla $ign and many more!
What:
Warner Music Group’s annual Grammy kickoff celebration was held in honor of the company’s 2024 Grammy-nominated artists and songwriters such as Janelle Monáe, Fred again.., Burna Boy, Zach Bryan, Skrillex, Gorillaz, Brandy Clark, Brandi Carlile, Joni Mitchell, Metallica, Kelly Clarkson, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Kacey Musgraves, Chris Stapleton, Laufey, and more.
With captivating live performances by Charli XCX and Teddy Swims, the star-studded event, produced by the Warner Music global events team, featured exquisite design utilizing wood paneling, floral installations, and a spectacular stage build-out – transforming Citizen News into a mid-century loft inspired night club.
At the Canva photo lounge, guests were delighted to share fun and frocklicking, high quality motion video on their social media feeds. Guests sipped on specialty Casamigos cocktails including a Picante Margarita and Casa Paloma. Casamigos was also featured in VIP bottle service throughout the night.
The evening included a fully sustainable vegetarian/vegan menu curated by Chef Evan Funke’s Hollywood hotspot Mother Wolf. And, as a special treat, Warner Music icon Cher's glamorous new ice cream brand Cherlato hosted their first-ever Ice Cream Parlour, spotlighting a variety of flavors including a special recipe by Cher’s mother.
