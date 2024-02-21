From Russia to a New Life in Norway - Hvaldimir Shows He’s Born to be Wild

For years, the headlines have read, “nobody knows what to do with him,” but now hope is on the horizon for Hvaldimir. After years of uncertainty, his future is being charted by the Norwegians, along with the scientists and veterinarians of his non-profit, OneWhale.

It has been a long, uncertain path toward freedom. First, he had to escape. In April of 2019, a beluga whale was first sighted by fishermen in northern Norway wearing a harness. He tugged at the local fisherman’s boat fenders to get their attention.