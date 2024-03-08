The Lori Brener Scholarship Fund of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, Bollywood Celebration

The Spring Season will be in grand style as close to 400 guests will dance the night away at the fabulous Coral Gables Estate of gracious hosts, Ana VeigaMilton & Cecil Milton of the José Milton Foundation.
The event will celebrate the annual anniversary of the Lori Brener Scholarship Fund of Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami.
Prominent Philanthropist, Swanee DiMare is Honorary Chair.
COOMI, Luxurious, handmade jewelry is Presenting Sponsor and Co-Chairs are Renee Lopez-Cantera, Bronwyn Miller and Migna Sanchez Llorens.
An exciting and luxurious raffle has been organized by committee members, Betty Barrios and Neyda Raola. As a special bonus, guests will have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets for two tickets in the VIP level to the Taylor Swift Eras Tour in New Orleans, October 26th, generously donated by committee member Aislynn Mcdonald.
Guests will indulge in a delicious dinner buffet featuring authentic Indian cuisine and will conclude with a sweet finish by prominent Chef, Les of Catering by Les.
Sponsors for the event include Swanee Di Mare, Shaw-Ross International Wine and Spirit Importers, Kaufman/Rossin CPA and Advisors, Ana & Cecil Milton and the José Milton Foundation , Norma Jean Abraham and the Abraham Foundation, Miriam Brener Salazar, EKN Solutions, The Association of Indians in America, Wepah Events, Uber, Beam Suntory, and Miami Alkaline Water.
Receiving special honors and recognition will be long time supporter Robert Glick, Principal of Kaufman/Rossin, Community Supporter, Anirays Camino, Founder and President of Wepah Events and The Milton Family of the José Milton Foundation.
Award winning radio host and music producer Jordan Sanchez and Dr. Niraj Mehta and the Making Moves Universal Dance Company will entertain the guests.
Lori Brener was born in Miami, graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in Fine Arts and Drama. She started out to be an actress, but her passion was to work behind the camera. She moved to Los Angeles and went on to become a successful commercial, video and film line producer. Brener became involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters at a very young age volunteering at many events alongside her mother. Sadly, we lost Lori much too soon, but her legacy lives on through this meaningful event and the leadership of her mother, Miriam Brener Salazar, longtime supporter of BBBS.
To learn more or make a donation to the Lori Brener Scholarship Fund, please contact: Laura Fernandez at 305 644-7060
Big Brothers Big Sisters is a donor and volunteer supported organization that transforms the lives of at-risk children through supportive adult mentor relationships.