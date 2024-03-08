The Lori Brener Scholarship Fund of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, Bollywood Celebration

Award winning radio host and music producer Jordan Sanchez and Dr. Niraj Mehta and the Making Moves Universal Dance Company will entertain the guests.

Lori Brener was born in Miami, graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in Fine Arts and Drama. She started out to be an actress, but her passion was to work behind the camera. She moved to Los Angeles and went on to become a successful commercial, video and film line producer. Brener became involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters at a very young age volunteering at many events alongside her mother. Sadly, we lost Lori much too soon, but her legacy lives on through this meaningful event and the leadership of her mother, Miriam Brener Salazar, longtime supporter of BBBS.