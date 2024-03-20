Ultra-Luxury Auberge Resorts Collection Residences in Dallas to be Designed by Chad Dorsey

About Chad Dorsey Design

Based in Dallas with an outpost in Los Angeles, Chad Dorsey’s Design portfolio includes hotels, airplane interiors, clubs, and luxury residences, totaling over $2 billion. His aesthetic is best described as “relaxed luxury” and is defined by a quiet palette, custom furnishings with handcrafted details, meaningful objects, and a true sense of the people who live there. He believes furnishings should be impactful without being overwhelming, and that rooms should flow and transition seamlessly. Chad Dorsey’s first book will be released by Assouline in May 2024.