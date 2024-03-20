Ultra-Luxury Auberge Resorts Collection Residences in Dallas to be Designed by Chad Dorsey

DALLAS, March 12, 2024. Chad Dorsey Design is pleased to announce their interior design of The Knox Residences, ultra-luxury residential condominiums that are part of the Auberge Resorts Collection, in Dallas, TX, scheduled to open in 2026. The residences are located within a large-scale mixed-use development by MSD Partners, Trammell Crow Company, The Retail Connection, and Highland Park Village Associates.
Located along the Katy Trail in the Knox district, the Knox Residences is part of a four-acre retreat with an adjacent hotel property designed by Martin Brudnizki Design Studio. Other facilities across the development include more than 100,000 square feet of retail space, restaurants, a 150,000-square-foot office building, a multifamily building, and a park attached to the Katy Trail – the old railroad line that was the Missouri-Kansas-Texas railway in the 1880s.
The 48 Knox Residences designed by Chad Dorsey Design range in size from 2,500 to more than 15,000 square feet. Dorsey brings his “relaxed luxury” to the homes with millwork, arched casings, circular shapes and forms, rich and diverse materiality, and wide views.
His approach for the clubroom, bar, lounge, entertaining spaces, fitness center, and indoor pool across two levels all honor what the Auberge Resorts Collection refer to as the “unmistakable lifestyle of Dallas”, a commitment to creating a “one-of-a-kind urban experience” for future homeowners.
“Every detail was designed to be meticulous, beautiful, and timeless – yet paradoxically casual, despite being ultra-luxurious,” said Chad Dorsey, founder of the eponymous firm. “There is no room for high-tech rigidity where everyday practicality is invaluable and a long-term sense of place and homeliness are being built”.
Based in Dallas with an outpost in Los Angeles, Chad Dorsey’s Design portfolio includes hotels, airplane interiors, clubs, and luxury residences, totaling over $2 billion. His aesthetic is best described as “relaxed luxury” and is defined by a quiet palette, custom furnishings with handcrafted details, meaningful objects, and a true sense of the people who live there. He believes furnishings should be impactful without being overwhelming, and that rooms should flow and transition seamlessly. Chad Dorsey’s first book will be released by Assouline in May 2024.
Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences, and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 26 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world’s most desirable destinations.