Emirabiz: Your Gateway to Seamless Business Setup in the UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates—May 25, 2024—Emirabiz, a premier business setup consultancy in Dubai, is revolutionizing the corporate landscape by offering comprehensive, turnkey solutions for entrepreneurs and businesses looking to establish a presence in the UAE. With a team of seasoned experts in corporate management and compliance, Emirabiz ensures a smooth and efficient process tailored to meet each client's unique needs including securing a UAE residence visa.
Our Services
At Emirabiz, we pride ourselves on our extensive range of services designed to facilitate every aspect of business setup and administration, including:
Business Setup: Guidance through the complexities of establishing a new company in Dubai and other UAE free zones.
Company Administration: Comprehensive support for the ongoing management and compliance requirements of your business.
Taxation and UAE VAT: Expert advice and services to ensure compliance with UAE tax regulations.
Bank Accounts: Assistance with opening and managing corporate bank accounts.
Accounting and Bookkeeping: Professional financial services to maintain accurate records and ensure fiscal responsibility.
Real Estate Investment: Insight and guidance for investing in the UAE's lucrative real estate market.
UAE and Tax Residency: Facilitating residency status for business owners and their families.
AML and Economic Substance: Ensuring compliance with anti-money laundering regulations and economic substance requirements.
Trademark Registration: Protecting your brand through effective trademark registration.
Trusts and Estate Planning: Strategic planning for the protection and transfer of assets.
Cross-Jurisdictional Legal Consultancy: Legal advice for businesses operating across multiple jurisdictions.
Cryptocurrency Solutions and FinTech Registration: Support for navigating the evolving landscape of digital currencies and financial technologies.
Commitment to Excellence
Emirabiz is dedicated to providing clients with fast, efficient, and transparent services. Our core values of transparency, competency, and efficiency drive us to deliver customized solutions that align with our clients' goals. We are committed to building long-term relationships based on trust and mutual success.
Strategic Partnerships
As a registered agent for various UAE jurisdictions such as RAK International Corporate Center, RAKEZ, Dubai South, DMCC, SHAMS, Ajman Free Zone, and Umm Al Quwain Free Zone, Emirabiz offers unparalleled access to the best opportunities for business setup and expansion. Our collaboration with partners and introducers ensures that clients receive tailored solutions with a clear breakdown of all associated fees and step-by-step guidance throughout the process.
About Emirabiz
Emirabiz is a leading business setup consultancy in Dubai, specializing in providing turnkey solutions for entrepreneurs and businesses seeking to establish a presence in the UAE. Our experienced team of advisors and trusted partners are dedicated to delivering efficient and effective results, ensuring a seamless transition into the UAE business environment.
Contact Information
For more information about how Emirabiz can assist with your business setup and corporate needs, please contact us at:
Emirabiz
301 Indigo Icon Tower
Cluster F – Jumeirah Lake Towers Dubai
United Arab Emirates
Phone: +971 4 553 1391
Email: hello@emirabiz.com
Press Contact:
Andry, Manager
Phone: +971 4 553 1391
Email: hello@emirabiz.com
