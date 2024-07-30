Le Dîner en Blanc Returns to New York!

We are excited to announce that on September 26, the highly anticipated Le Dîner en Blanc will return to New York City, the birthplace of this international culinary phenomenon. Thousands of guests will don elegant white attire as they gather at a stunning, undisclosed location, bringing everything needed for an unforgettable soirée, including gourmet picnic fare, fine china, silverware, tablecloths, folding tables, and chairs. This unique event celebrates food, wine, music, and friendship in style.
Le Dîner en Blanc has become the must-attend culinary and experiential event of the year, attracting participants from New York and cities around the globe. Each location adds its own cultural flair, making every event a unique experience. In 2023, over 75 cities in 16 countries will host this iconic event, with 42 locations in the U.S. alone. Nearly two million fans are on waitlists worldwide, eager to secure a spot at these quickly sold-out events.
What sets Le Dîner en Blanc apart is its ability to generate unparalleled passion and excitement among attendees. This occasion allows guests to showcase their personal fashion and design styles through elaborate picnic spreads, imaginative outfits, and beautifully decorated tables—creating a fabulous spectacle!
In 2023, Le Dîner en Blanc made history by transforming the vibrant Meatpacking District into an urban picnic setting, amidst the city's fashionable clubs, restaurants, and creative industries. Previous iconic locations have included Lincoln Center, Brookfield Place, and Bryant Park, but this year’s event set a new precedent as 3,800 attendees dined, danced, and celebrated against the picturesque backdrop of historic brick buildings and ornate cast-iron street lights.
This location highlighted the city's innovative approach to reimagining urban spaces and maximizing its unique landscape. Mayor Eric Adams showed his support by attending in a stylish white outfit!
“The night was simply extraordinary,” said Sandy Safi, Co-Founder and President of Dîner en Blanc International. “It was a privilege to collaborate with the city and establish a new precedent by hosting the event in the heart of the historic Meatpacking District. Attendees were pleasantly surprised by the transformation of the famed streets into an event location for the evening. We also supported local businesses by increasing their visibility through partnerships with nearby restaurants and hotels. Music, art, fashion, and food are at the heart of our event, and we look forward to bringing our special magic and ‘joie de vivre’ to the September gathering!”
For any questions or interview requests with Co-Founder and President Sandy Safi, please don't hesitate to reach out.
