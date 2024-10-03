Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin Redefines Creativity in Networking, Family Offices, and Fashion

Serial entrepreneur and visionary Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin has made a lasting impact across multiple industries, from music and fashion to business and philanthropy. A descendant of the legendary Vanderbilt family, she was recently featured in Elysian Magazine as one of New York City's most influential and inspirational women. With a career as a singer, songwriter, actress, and entrepreneur, Consuelo continues to shape industries and inspire those around her.

Her music career has seen her perform globally alongside Vanessa Carlton, Mya, and Joe Cocker, with her singles consistently ranking in the Billboard Top 20. As the founder of C&R Productions, she has achieved multiple chart-topping hits, including “Naked” and “Feel So Alive,” which earned her Billboard’s #2 Breakout Artist honor. Her last five singles were top 20 in the US, last three singles were top 10. Her last single made #5 in the US Charts. In addition, Consuelo has also toured extensively in Europe and the United States.

In addition to her music career, Consuelo has made her mark in the fashion industry, launching the jewelry line Homage by Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin with HSN. She is also the founder of SohoMuse, the leading professional network for creative industries, designed by creatives for creatives. For more information about SohoMuse, please visit www.sohomuse.com.