Pininfarina of America Announces Expanded New State-of-the-Art Office for the Americas

Miami, FLA – October 29, 2024 – Pininfarina of America (‘Pininfarina’), the world-renowned Italian multidisciplinary design firm, is pleased to announce the renovation and expansion of its main office for the Americas, based in Miami, Florida.

Spanning approximately 5,000 square-feet, the renovated office, with the purpose of enhancing the designers’ experience, blends Miami sensibilities with iconic Italian design to better serve its partners in the fields of architecture, interior design, mobility, and industrial design.

Located in Brickell Key, the new space has been created to provide the designers a more collaborative, less corporate atmosphere to ensure that the projects not only meet, but exceed client expectations in form, function, and aesthetics. All spaces revolve around an open seating concept, allowing for more purposeful interactions between team members.