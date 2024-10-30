Pininfarina of America Announces Expanded New State-of-the-Art Office for the Americas

Miami, FLA – October 29, 2024 – Pininfarina of America (‘Pininfarina’), the world-renowned Italian multidisciplinary design firm, is pleased to announce the renovation and expansion of its main office for the Americas, based in Miami, Florida.
Spanning approximately 5,000 square-feet, the renovated office, with the purpose of enhancing the designers’ experience, blends Miami sensibilities with iconic Italian design to better serve its partners in the fields of architecture, interior design, mobility, and industrial design.
Located in Brickell Key, the new space has been created to provide the designers a more collaborative, less corporate atmosphere to ensure that the projects not only meet, but exceed client expectations in form, function, and aesthetics. All spaces revolve around an open seating concept, allowing for more purposeful interactions between team members.
“On the heels of the 10th anniversary of Pininfarina of America, we are pleased to support our continued investment and growth in the U.S. with our expanded Miami office. Our top priority when designing the space was to provide for our creative team’s needs while also improving the employee and guest experience. The office is an extension of Pininfarina’s leadership in design, and the space is reflective of how we intend to serve our clients through elegant design and cutting-edge innovation. We have also recently achieved a remarkable Net Promoter Score of 95 points thanks to our teams’ passion and exceptional client-oriented mindset.”
Claudio Da Soller, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Pininfarina of America.
The office expansion was driven by several key factors that reflect Pininfarina’s continued success and growth. With over 20% revenue growth year over year in the past four years, it became essential to create a larger, more dynamic workspace to accommodate the constantly expanding team. The firm’s consecutive Great Place To Work certifications for four years in a row highlight its dedication to encouraging an environment that promotes employee wellness, collaboration and creativity.
Additionally, the expansion of the team in Miami and New York significantly contributed to making Pininfarina the #1 Italian brand in the world for branded residences globally. This expansion underscores their commitment to excellence and leadership within the industry.
Conference rooms were reconfigured to create dedicated spaces that allow for creativity and collaboration among teams of different verticals. Flexible and adaptable for today’s work environment, the new space includes breakout rooms for small team meetings or client video calls while large creative sessions take place in a light-filled space with floor-to-ceiling windows and a fully retractable glass door that opens to the rest of the office, inviting and encouraging participation.
The office suite offers stunning views of the Brickell skyline and the bay area, providing plenty of natural light that facilitates and fosters creativity. A state-of-the-art materials library with 3D printers enhances the design team’s toolbox for innovation. New installments include advanced technology such as interactive smart boards that elevate creativity and allow designers to present ideas dynamically in real time.
Global icon of Italian style, with offices in Italy, the United States, China, and Germany, Pininfarina is recognized for its unparalleled ability to create timeless beauty through its values of elegance, purity, and innovation. Founded in 1930, Pininfarina has evolved from an artisan concern to an international service Group, synonym of automotive styling and an established reality in industrial, product and experience design, architecture, nautical and mobility beyond automotive.
For over nine decades Pininfarina has designed more than 1,300 automotive and mobility projects and more than 650 product and architecture projects, receiving over 70 international design awards in just the past 10 years.
Every year since 2021, Pininfarina of America's design studio has been certified among the top Great Place to Work in the United States, where it counts offices in Miami and New York City.
