Enjoy a Stress-Free Thanksgiving at Truluck's

This year, Truluck's invites you to enjoy more quality time with your loved ones—and leave the cooking to them. Alongside their signature seafood dishes, they are offering a special three-course Thanksgiving feast featuring a classic turkey dinner with all your favorite sides and a selection of delectable desserts (see attached menu for details).

Priced at $59 for adults and $29 for children under 12, it's a perfect way to celebrate the holiday together.