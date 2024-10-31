Enjoy a Stress-Free Thanksgiving at Truluck's

This year, Truluck's invites you to enjoy more quality time with your loved ones—and leave the cooking to them. Alongside their signature seafood dishes, they are offering a special three-course Thanksgiving feast featuring a classic turkey dinner with all your favorite sides and a selection of delectable desserts (see attached menu for details).
Priced at $59 for adults and $29 for children under 12, it's a perfect way to celebrate the holiday together.
Start with a seasonal soup or salad before the main event: our Herb Roasted Turkey Breast with all the trimmings, including mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, and cranberry apple compote. Add a selection of family-style sides if you wish, just be sure to save room for the dessert course.
Choose from our famous Carrot Cake or Pumpkin Cheesecake and finish dinner with a decadent flourish. Complement every bite with perfect pairings of exquisite red and white wine, or feel the warmth of Wild Turkey bourbon and house-made spiced orange syrup in our Hearthside Old-Fashioned, back for a limited time.
300 Colorado St, Austin, TX 78701, (512) 482-9000
10225 Research Blvd, Suite 4000, Austin, TX 78759, (512) 794-8300
2401 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75201, (214) 220-2401
5350 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77056, (713) 783-7270
1420 Plaza Plaza, Southlake, TX 76092, (817) 912-0500
11900 Hughes Landing Blvd, Suite 600, The Woodlands, TX 77380, (281) 465-7000
7161 Bishop Road, Plano, TX 75024, (972) 591-2500
701 N Ft. Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304, (954) 908-2255777
Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131, (305) 579-0035
698 4th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102, (239) 530-3131
9860 Berwyn Ave, Rosemont, IL 60018, (847) 233-9404
700 K St NW, Washington, DC 20001, (202) 898-0680
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!