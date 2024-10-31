Enjoy CRU's Bountiful Thanksgiving Dinner

Bring the family for a 3 course Thanksgiving tradition at CRÚ! With a steaming basket of fresh baked bread for the table, each guest can choose their own favorites for each of the three courses ensuring a happy and satiated family.

The chefs at CRÚ have worked hard to create a fall-inspired menu that surpasses last year's and still commemorates Thanksgiving using peak seasonal ingredients. CRÚ has started a tradition of welcoming guests with a glass of Angry Orchard Rosé Cider (adults age 21+ only).