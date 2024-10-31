Enjoy CRU's Bountiful Thanksgiving Dinner

Bring the family for a 3 course Thanksgiving tradition at CRÚ! With a steaming basket of fresh baked bread for the table, each guest can choose their own favorites for each of the three courses ensuring a happy and satiated family.
The chefs at CRÚ have worked hard to create a fall-inspired menu that surpasses last year's and still commemorates Thanksgiving using peak seasonal ingredients. CRÚ has started a tradition of welcoming guests with a glass of Angry Orchard Rosé Cider (adults age 21+ only).
Made with rare, red flesh apples from France called "Amour Rouge", each apple lends its crisp, juicy, rosy blush which results in a delicate floral aroma and refreshing dry finish. It's the perfect start to a celebratory meal.
Save yourself the stress and headache of preparing a lavish Thanksgiving meal and let CRÚ take care of dinner.
Make your reservations early. Indulge in our Lobster & Saffron Risotto, Pumpkin Ricotta Tortelloni, or Butternut Squash Bisque as starters, Roasted Turkey Breast with all the fixings or the popular Barolo Braised Short Rib, Salmon with jumbo lump crab, as a main and Pumpkin Cheesecake, Chocolate Mousse Cake or Thanksgiving Apple Pie for dessert.
Delicious 3-course Thanksgiving Dinner with Wine Pairings
Thursday, November 28th
12 noon - 9 pm
$55 for 3 courses
West Village - Dallas
3699 McKinney Ave #107
(214) 526-9463
Shops at Legacy - Plano
7201 Bishop Rd
(972) 312-9463
Watters Creek - Allen
842 Watters Creek Blvd.
(972) 908-2532
Shops at Clearfork - Ft Worth
5188 Marathon Ave
(817) 737-9463
