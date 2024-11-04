Grammy Award-Winning Songwriters to be Honored at 2024 ASCAP Women Behind the Music

George-Middleton will be on hand to present and congratulate the 2024 honorees:

Coco Jones, Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter



Raised in Nashville by a mother who was also a singer and a father who played in the NFL, Coco Jones began recording music at the age of nine. She was also called to acting with her first role as a recurring guest on Disney’s musical sketch comedy, So Random!. Since then, she has showcased her formidable acting skills playing Hilary Banks in Peacock’s Fresh Prince reboot Bel-Air and Netflix’s Vampires vs. the Bronx. Jones' experience as an actor has given her a unique empathy that she translates into music, captivating the world with her timeless artistry, sensual voice and emotive songs to become a breakout R&B artist. After signing with High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings in 2022, she released her EP What I Didn’t Tell You with the lead single “ICU,” which is now certified platinum. The sultry hit was lauded by fans and critics alike and peaked at #1 on Billboard’s R&B Airplay chart, leading to Best New Artist wins at the BET Awards, The Soul Train Awards and NAACP Image Awards. In 2024, she was nominated for an impressive five Grammy Awards—including the coveted Best New Artist accolade— and won Best R&B Performance for her song “ICU.” This next chapter finds the 26-year-old multihyphenate singer, songwriter and actress sharing her new music and stepping into an era of empowerment and connection.