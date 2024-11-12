Olivia von Halle and The Carlyle Unveil a Limited Edition Cocktail Pajama, Celebrating New York's Timeless Glamor

Olivia von Halle has partnered with The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel—an iconic cultural landmark on New York City’s Upper East Side—to create a limited edition lounging pajama and eye mask that pays homage to the hotel and the city that never sleeps.The bespoke Carlyle print captures the hotel’s charming character and storied past, reflecting nearly a century of artistry, creativity, and glamor. The hotel is renowned for its original Art Deco design by Dorothy Draper and its rich history of hosting the world’s most notable luminaries. Every detail of this collaboration celebrates The Carlyle’s sophisticated whimsy, perfectly capturing the timeless elegance and style both brands are known for.
The Carlyle print is designed to resemble a sketchbook or artist’s map of classic New York moments, drawing inspiration from the vibrant array of sights and scenes that define the hotel and its surroundings. Central Park, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the legendary Café Carlyle, and the beloved Bemelmans Bar are just a few of the experiences woven into the design. Hand-drawn at Olivia von Halle’s London studio, the print’s flowing lines are inspired by the hotel’s infectious sense of play and irreverent spirit. Its color palette evokes the rich warmth of burnished tobacco, deep crimson, warm ivory, and forest green, reflecting The Carlyle’s unmistakable style. Screen-printed on the world’s finest 19-momme silk, this collection showcases Olivia von Halle’s signature Lila pajama and Audrey eye mask.
Each set comes in a box sporting the same beautiful print, making it a coveted keepsake for those wishing to remember their stay at The Carlyle or capture a piece of its enigmatic allure. These Olivia von Halle pieces are glamorous—inspired by the elegance of the lounging pajamas once worn by icons like Coco Chanel and her contemporaries—and make an ideal gift, especially for the festive season.
This exclusive collection is available at oliviavonhalle.com, The Carlyle Online Boutique, rosewood.com, and in person at The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel, in New York. Prices range from $180 for the eye mask to $810 for the pajama, exclusive of taxes and shipping.
