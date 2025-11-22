Jacinta Debuts at Aventura Mall, Blending Mexican Heritage, Contemporary Design, and Heartfelt Hospitality
Source: Jacinta
Miami, FL – November 3, 2025 – Opened on November 2 at Aventura Mall, Jacinta is the newest Mexican restaurant from DZO Hospitality – the team behind acclaimed concepts including Bakan in Wynwood and Madrid, Talavera in Coral Gables, and Koko in Coconut Grove. Inspired by Mexico’s matriarchs and the culinary traditions passed down through generations, Jacinta captures the essence of home: a place filled with laughter, shared meals, and the comforting spirit of family connection.
Designed by Madrid-based studio Hurlé & Martín, Jacinta reinterprets the cultural codes of Mexico and the Caribbean through a modern lens. Drawing inspiration from Tulum’s white sands, crystalline waters, and lush vegetation, the design incorporates natural materials such as green marble, white trencadis, woven fibers, and hand-crafted ceramics, all nods to Mexican craftsmanship.
“Our intention with Jacinta was to create a space that feels alive, one that celebrates Mexican artistry while embracing the contemporary rhythms of Miami. Every material and form was chosen to express warmth, openness, and that effortless sense of connection you feel in a Mexican home.”
Alicia Martín, Co-Founder of Hurlé & Martín
Organic forms flow throughout the space, from terrazzo floors and suspended greenery to a monumental tree sculpture rising above the bar, crowned by leaf-shaped natural fiber structures adoring the ceiling. Handcrafted ceramic tiles and a geometric clay and macramé mural reflect a dialogue between tradition and modern artistry.
Rooted in authenticity and storytelling, Jacinta’s menu celebrates the depth of Mexican cuisine with a modern coastal influence. Signature dishes include Queso Fundido Carlota with black truffle and knob onion confit, Oaxacan Tetelas with huitlacoche and salsa verde, and Enmoladas with almond mole, Medjool date coulis, and goat cheese. Seafood highlights include Ceviche La Sirena with fresh corvina and habanero, Bluefin Tuna Tostadas with chipotle tamarind, and a Seafood & Basmati Rice Casserole with shrimp, octopus, calamari, and seabass. From the cherry wood-burning grill come heartier plates such as Octopus al Carbón, Skirt Steak with roasted poblano chile and guacamole, and a shareable Tomahawk Steak. Vegetarian options like Cauliflower al Pastor Tacos and Veggie Enchiladas in poblano cream sauce round out the inclusive, family-style approach.
Complementing the menu, Jacinta’s botanical mixology program brings Mexico’s lush landscapes to the glass. Margarita variations such as La Famosa (apple, passion fruit, basil, lime, St. Germain) and Mango Tango (mango, mint, jalapeño essence) join inventive cocktails like Dragon Spell (rum, passion fruit, dragon fruit, mint) and La Chata (horchata, banana liqueur, tequila or mezcal, cinnamon). Guests can also enjoy a curated selection of Micheladas, craft beers, and Mexican wines from Valle de Guadalupe and Querétaro.
With seating for more than 240 guests across a warm, monochromatic interior and a vibrant outdoor terrace, Jacinta offers a welcoming space for family dinners, casual gatherings, and lively celebrations alike. Following its Miami debut, DZO Hospitality will expand the concept internationally with a new Jacinta opening at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Palma de Mallorca, slated for March 2026.
Jacinta is located at 19501 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL 33180 in Aventura Mall. Hours of operation: Mon–Wed, Sun 11:30 am–10:00 pm. Thu–Sat 11:00 am–11:00 pm. For Reservations, visit OpenTable. Follow on Instagram at @jacintaaventura
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.