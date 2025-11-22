London’s Renowned Signor Sassi Restaurant Opens First U.S. Location in Hallandale
Hallandale, FL - London’s highly acclaimed Signor Sassi, renowned for its outstanding classic Italian cuisine, unfaltering service, engaging atmosphere and iconic design is slated to open in Hallandale, FL this winter season.
Like its predecessor in London’s prestigious Knightsbridge neighborhood, adjacent to the world-famous Harrods, this first North American location at 1006 E Hallandale Beach Blvd, Hallandale, will unquestionably become known as a favorite neighborhood restaurant and a premier location for exceptional dining and a lively atmosphere.
Over four decades, Signor Sassi has earned global admiration, becoming a London institution known as much for its atmosphere as its food. The Knightsbridge location has long attracted cultural icons and international stars — with artists like Rihanna, the Rolling Stones, Mary J. Blige and the Foo Fighters among the many familiar faces who have dined beneath its signature marble and mirrors. Loved for its warmth, privacy and unmistakable style, Signor Sassi remains a destination where guests feel equally at home — whether global celebrity or loyal longtime regular.
The expansion to the United States marks a notable milestone for a brand that has maintained icon status since it opened its doors in London's Knightsbridge Green in 1984 while retaining its signature "Sassi style" through locations in Dubai, Doha and Egypt.
Led by the Victorem Hospitality Group in co-management with the San Carlo Restaurants group from the UK, the Hallandale location will bring an authentic taste of Italian culinary excellence to South Florida’s exciting and ever-growing internationally-inspired culinary landscape. With its signature Italian passion, exquisite cuisine and impeccable service, Signor Sassi will deliver a refined level of polish and panache to the Hallandale Beach area and its surrounding neighborhoods.
“Signor Sassi brings something entirely new, special and exciting to Hallandale Beach and we’re confident that the area has not seen anything like this. We look forward to sharing our passion for exceptional food, warm hospitality and the unmistakable Signor Sassi atmosphere with locals and visitors. We’re confident that Signor Sassi will make every guest’s experience unforgettable.”
Daniel Alberto Rodriguez, CEO
The menu offers an elevated selection of contemporary Italian cuisine with classic Italian dishes alongside innovative creations, all crafted with fresh, high-quality ingredients. Highlights that have become favorites of socialites and royalty at the original location include the famous Spaghettini with Lobster, the signature “Avocado Bernardo,” an avocado base topped with lobster and baby shrimp served with cocktail sauce, and the Veal Milanese with Potato Julienne.
The cocktail program promises a mix of classic and creative libations that perfectly complement the cuisine as well as an impressive wine list. Standout signature cocktails include the namesake Sassi Fashion made with Four Roses bourbon with hazelnut maple syrup and Amaro or the Signor Negroni made with Malfy Gin Con Limone, Campari with Yellow Tomato & Basil Mancino, vermouth and olive oil.
Thoughtful in its design by renowned London firm Fettle, Signor Sassi evokes a warm and inviting atmosphere where style and sophistication converge. A stunning 200-seat indoor dining room - with an additional 25 seats outdoors - melds Italian touches with timeless elegance.
The interiors are inspired by the architecture and design of Venice, as well from the work of some of its most influential residents, including iconic architect Carlo Scarpa, mixed with the Art Deco architecture of South Florida. A mural by renowned artist Jessalyn Brooks, known for her angular, sculptural works of the female form, lines the wall. Plush pink, green and yellow pastel upholstery and curtains decorate the dining room. Glossy wood panels and rich marble tables imbue the space with warmth, and a grand bar for cocktails and conversation commands the dining room.
